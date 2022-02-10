Expo where the wild things are

Love exotic animals? Then you're in luck this weekend with the Central Valley Reptile Expo.
Running Saturday and Sunday at the Kern County Fairgrounds, the event will bring vendors of lizards, snakes, tropical fish, geckos as well as some cats and dogs.
The group Safari Encounters will bring exotic animals for guests to meet including its newest ambassador Saucy Nugget the capybara.
Along with snakes of all sizes, lizards, tropical fish, betas, geckos, chameleons and some small mammals, the event also brings vendors selling pet food, treats, toys, cages and reptile supplies.
This year's reptile vendors include A Tree Frog Collective, Bob's Odd Balls, Boiyos Exotics, Gecko Bro, Mischievous Pets, Mystic Butterfly, Reptile Educators of Kern County, Seven Wonders Tarantulas and more.
On the non-reptile side, participants include Barkworthies, Vittles Vault, Nylabone, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Bakersfield Aquatic Pets and Eden Rabbitree.
Past expos have drawn more than 3,000 attendees.
The expo is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St.
Admission is $12, $8 for children 3 to 12 and free for children under 3. Parking is also free.