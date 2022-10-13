 Skip to main content
Explore 'What's Your Story?" at writers' workshop

Dwight Norris

Dwight Norris, president of the High Desert branch of the California Writers Club, will serve as guest speaker for this week's Writers of Kern workshop.

 Courtesy of Dwight Norris

Writers seeking a little guidance need look no further than the Writers of Kern workshop on Saturday.

Author Dwight Norris will serve as guest speaker with the program "What's Your Story?"

