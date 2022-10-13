Explore 'What's Your Story?" at writers' workshop

Writers seeking a little guidance need look no further than the Writers of Kern workshop on Saturday.
Author Dwight Norris will serve as guest speaker with the program "What's Your Story?"
An author of novels, short stories, memoirs and, a long time ago, poetry, Norris believes that language is a tool for learning, inspiration, building courage, and changing a course of action.
Telling the story of an individual allows the writer the chance to honor that person and show respect for their life. Readers can also learn from the actions of the subject.
"With writing, we preserve history, leave a legacy, and honor one another," he shared in a Writers of Kern news release.
Serving his seventh term as president of the High Desert branch of the California Writers Club, the single father of two grown children believes that the most mundane aspects of life can be recorded with class and sophistication, evoking joy and laughter.
Contact Norris at dwightedwardnorris@gmail.com.
The Writers of Kern meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Tickets are $18, $15 for members. RSVP at writersofkern.com.
