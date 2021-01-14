Those looking for another adventure they can enjoy from home can venture on the latest tour from the Kern County Historical Society on Saturday.
For the past few months, Lori Wear, social/digital media manager and state park interpreter II for the Great Basin District, has overseen tours of state parks. Next up is a trip just north of the county border to Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park.
"It is just over the Kern County border into Tulare County but really the closest town is Delano," Wear said.
The park honors the only town in California that was founded, financed and governed by Black Americans.
The California Department of Parks and Recreation website offers a historical overview of the town's founding and later status to become a state park.
Born into slavery in Kentucky in 1814, Allen Allensworth found freedom after the Civil War, joining the Navy and discharged after achieving the rank of first class petty officer.
In 1871, he was ordained as a Baptist minister, serving at the Union Baptist Church in Cincinnati, then later received an appointment as chaplain of the 24th Infantry.
Seeing a western migration for Blacks seeking to escape discrimination, he along with like-minded men Dr. William H. Peck, professor William Payne, J.W. Palmer and Harry Mitchell set out to establish a place where Black Americans could live and thrive without oppression. On June 30, 1908, they formed the California Colony Home Promoting Association.
They bought 20 acres in Tulare County because the land was both fertile, with plenty of water, and inexpensive. Those 20 acres grew into 80 more as the small town grew to more than 200 inhabitants, by 1914. That same year Allensworth became a voting precinct and a judicial district.
Colonel Allensworth was killed on Sept. 14, 1914, after being hit by a motorcycle while he exited a streetcar in Monrovia. The town faced its own struggles, first as the water supply began to dry up then the Great Depression, which devastated the entire country in the 1930s.
Since most of the water for Allensworth farming had to come underground from the Sierra Nevada mountains, and there were many other farms and communities between the mountains and Allensworth, the water supply for the town and farms began to dry up. The next blow was the Great Depression that hit the whole country in the early 1930s.
By the 1940s, most residents were migratory farmworkers, a mixture of Blacks and Hispanics. Housing deteriorated and the population dwindled to 90 in 1972, later dropping to almost zero.
A movement to save the town of Allensworth grew in the early 1970s, fueled by the desire to preserve the memory and spirit of Colonel Allensworth and commemorate the achievements and contributions of Black Americans to the history and development of California. The town site became a state historic park in 1976 and preservation and restorations began.
While Wear has led some of the other tours, she said she'll be deferring to Jerelyn Oliveira, content expert and state park interpreter 1.
"I'll act in the Huell Howser role," Wear said, referring to the host of travel show "California's Gold." "She will give information about the park. ... She's worked there a number of years. She’s very knowledgeable."
Although there are 22 historic buildings on site, the virtual tour will only be able to visit about a quarter of those, Wear said. She expects those to include Allensworth's house, the Dodson family's restaurant, the hotel and the Hinesmans' store, which was the longest operating store in Allensworth.
Those interested can follow up with the cell phone tour available at the park, which can be enjoyed while walking or driving in the area.
Wear said the response has been good for previous virtual tours, which have been in place since the pandemic has limited public events.
"People are feeling a little cooped up. We give them the opportunity to explore some of these parks even if it’s virtually.
"They may be able to visit the park, safely leave your home but go nearby. Unfortunately a lot of the visitors center and museums are closed at the parks but we’re able to go inside those areas (on the tours) if they are relevant."
You must register for Saturday's tour, which will take place via Zoom at 1 p.m. Head to kernhistoricalsociety.org for the link (under "Events" tab).
Events are open to the public and one does not need to be a KCHS member to take part.