Explore to your heart's content for Second Saturday

Although we're still in winter, it may feel like spring has sprung this weekend with a forecast in the low 80s. That's perfect weather to head out downtown for Second Saturday.
The monthly event, organized by The Hub of Bakersfield, offers a variety of activities and shopping opportunities, including The Bako Market at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena (see accompanying story for more).
Also new this month is the launch of Eat Street, a rotating food truck colony curated by The Hub. Food trucks will set up at 18th and N streets (not far from the 17th Place Townhomes) from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The inaugural gathering will feature Oh, Boy, Po'boy!, which serves shrimp, hot link and chicharron sandwiches along with fried shrimp and ceviche; Get It Twisted, selling spiral-cut fried potato skewers with your choice of toppings; Black Soul, offering a variety of dishes including shrimp and grits, taco fries, desserts and, of course, soul food; The Teppanyaki Guys, with an assortment of proteins grilled and served with chicken-fried or steamed rice and vegetables; and Eat My Pupusa, serving the stuffed Salvadoran corncakes.
Build up an appetite (or work off the calories) with the other fun goings-on set for Saturday including:
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will offer a free scratchboard art project for all ages. It will also hold a children's book reading courtesy of staff from the Kern County Library at 10:30 a.m. Visitors can view the exhibition "On the Edge: Los Angeles Art, 1970s-1990s, from the Joan and Jack Quinn Family Collection," featuring more than 150 objects from nearly 70 artists, then tune in to the latest episode of the BMoA podcast with exhibiting artist Gregory Wiley Edwards, who discusses the influence of activism on his work.
Locale Farm to Table (1727 18th St.) will again host a pop-up with Artists Seeking Knowledge, which will offer art demonstrations, children's face painting with Deidre Hathor, art for sale and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will hold an Instagram takeover of the Second Saturday account at noon.
San Rucci Winery, which will soon be neighbors with the downtown restaurant, will showcase its 2019 cabernet franc near its new home from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) will get your ready for Super Bowl snacking with its farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with vendors including Howie's Micheladas, Brother Ray's Salsa & Seasoning, French Delice, Blue Magnolia Bread Co., Vida Juicery, Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza and more. The Appletons will play.
Make valentines with Charlotte White at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.). She will offer a free children's session at 1 p.m. followed by one for adults at 2:30 p.m. The art center, which is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also host a presentation on acrylic pouring with Dawn Grider during the BAA's general meeting at 10 a.m.
Along with BAA members' work on display, the art center is also hosting a student show featuring artists from Golden Valley and Highland high schools.
Get your holiday craft on with House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., which will offer an all-ages Valentine's Day craft.
Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.) will host singer-songwriter Katy Trail-Glentzer (who you may know from her day job as a real estate agent), who will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Pick up her CD "Come On Rain" or shop for your sweetheart, with a 14 percent discount on Valentine's Day merchandise.
Don't wait to make reservations with your sweetheart at Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.). Open from 2 to 8 p.m., the downtown business will offer a wine and chocolate pairing ($35) with Todorovi Boutique Desserts as well as flowers for sale by Lorenzo and jewelry by Noonday. Musician Evan Morgan will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Reserve a spot at tlowines.com.
Radio Sandwich is holding another pop-up at BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.), slinging fancy sandwiches for vegans and carnivores alike. The wine bar will also serve a lemon basil champagne cocktail for $5 until 7 p.m.
Over at Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.), Rob Durham from Durham Cider + Wine Co. will pour from 2 to 4 p.m. The wine bar will be open from noon to 10 p.m. for any other imbibing needs.
And shop for your sweetheart at Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110), which features a variety of local small businesses; In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.), which is hosting an outdoor 25 pop-up vendors along with its 65-plus vendors inside the shop; the lot sale at Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.), which starts at 7 a.m.; or Number 46 (1412 17th St., #462) where owner and sustainable stylist Josette Kouyomjian has the latest on spring trends and how to incorporate those with your existing wardrobe.