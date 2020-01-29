Entering the world of crafts has gotten much easier with The Studio.
The Studio, a new business focusing on sewing and creative classes for all ages, is having its grand opening on Saturday.
The grand opening will have refreshments, information on spring classes, raffles for free classes, photo opportunities and local artists Britny of BNB Creative Co. and Nanette of Nanette Art and Design will be selling their art and taking sign-ups for their workshops.
Co-owner Amanda Shaffer said The Studio will offer classes on "old sewing," dyeing and more. There will be children's after-school classes, summer camps, Sip and Sews adult classes as well as private lessons. Guest artists will be brought in each month to teach a workshop. Classes will range from $50 to $100, Schaffer said.
"It was something that was taught in schools," Shaffer said. "A whole generation that didn't get that in schools want to learn how to sew."
