Admission: $10; tickets can be purchased at kernarts.org or call 324-9000.

Where: Starts at Arts Council of Kern, 1330 Truxtun Ave., Suite B.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tours, lasting about 90 minutes, begin every 10 minutes until 1:30 p.m.

WHO'S WHO IN STORIES ON THE SIDEWALK

A look at the 11 stops on the Stories on the Sidewalk with each exploring a different person from Kern County history:

Col. Thomas Baker: Founder of Bakersfield. Written by Judith Campanaro, performed by John French.

Chops Lawrence: Served in the Army, played football and started a drugstore in an impoverished neighborhood; he later became a deputy sheriff and a private investigator. Written by James Burger, performed by Markelle Taylor.

Dr. Rose Bercham: A physician and owner of the Yellow Aster Mine in Randsburg. Written by Tayci Stallings, performed by Lori LaMacchia.

Leon Yen Ming: Farmer on land that is now Valley Plaza and the namesake of Ming Avenue. Written by Chris Dison, performed by Austin Yi.

W.B. Camp: A cotton scientist who introduced wide-scale cotton production to the San Joaquin Valley. Written by Beth Brookhart, performed by Bob Anderson.

Gen. Edward Fitzgerald Beale: An attorney and owner of Tejon Ranch. Written and performed by Robert Price.

Aurelio Herrera: A lightweight Latino prizefighter. Written by Lou Medina, performed by Luis Velez.

Clarence and Ethel Berry: Founders of Berry Petroleum. Written by Lois Henry, performed by Neil and Andi Hicks.

Jesus and Louisa Jimenez: Owners of the first Mexican restaurant in Bakersfield. Written by Stefani Dias, performed by Carlos Vera and Natalia Mercado.

Edward Kern: Artist, topographer and explorer of California, the southwestern United States and East Asia. He is the namesake of the Kern River and Kern County. Written by Jerry Mathes, performed by Shaquille Hill.

Roberta Allen: The first black registered nurse at Kern General Hospital (now Kern Medical Center). Written by Donnee Patrese, performed by Anne Pinckney.