This weekend history comes to life.
Stories on the Sidewalk is an event created by the Arts Council of Kern that pairs local writers and actors together to tell stories from Kern County histories. Now in its second year, Stories on the Sidewalk presents a diverse series of 11 stories, with people from varied backgrounds, genders, ethnicities and accomplishments, said David Gordon, executive director of the Arts Council.
"This is about getting people proud of their community so we can hold our heads a little bit higher," Gordon said. "There seems to be a push for people to research their history."
The audience walks down a stretch of K Street to watch actors perform monologues detailing how their characters made their mark on Kern County.
One of those performer is Shaquille Hill, who portrays adventurer and artist Edward Kern. Hill, who got his start acting locally at The Empty Space, is coming fresh to the project. He stepped in about a week ago when another actor had to drop out.
"I’ve got a week and I think I’ll have everything down by showtime," he said. "It’s a common thing I’ve learned — in local theater when someone drops out I’m the guy they call. Under pressure, I focus more. With a deadline, I work better. I think I’ll be able to perform even better because of that pressure.
Hill shares more about what it took to bring his role to life.
•••
Tell us a little bit about your role.
Edward Kern, as you know, is the guy that Kern County is named after. Originally it was just the Kern River that was named after him but after the city was built and constructed eventually the whole place was named after him. He was an adventurer, he was an artist. He was from Philadelphia and he came here because he wanted to draw pictures of adventures, which I think is really cool.
Obviously you’ve had to learn a lot about Edward Kern for this project.
I didn’t start off knowing a lot about him but I spoke with the writer (Jerry Mathes) and we had a long conversation and he filled me in on historical points and certain facts about his life. There’s a lot of information in the script that he has given me. Since then I’ve spent my own time looking up more and more about him. To play this man, I need to know who he is.
Is there pressure playing not just a character but a historical figure, a real person?
Yes. There’s always going to be pressure. I do my best to litigate that pressure but when it comes to the research I do my best to stay as close to the material as I can. The first thing is finding out who he is. Going back to the conversation that I’ve had with the writer, who has delved far deeper than I have, I’m able to piece together who he is.
I learned about his family, his two brothers, I learned his life goals, going on adventures just to draw. He wasn’t a loud man. He wasn’t an excessive man. He was a quiet, calm man and just wanted to explore and enjoy exploring.
Edward was put in charge of a battalion at one point. He’s an artist, he’s not a war leader. It’s said that as he would go on these expeditions, he would focus more time on drawing than he would actually leading his battalion. That tells me a lot about who he is as a person, what his priorities are. That tells me what he thinks about the world.
After his brothers died — they died on expeditions — he still continued to travel the world. That tells me that he is a brave man, a courageous man. In my readings, it seemed that he was very thoughtful, he was very kind. These are all things that I take into consideration. With that, I take the tone of the script and I use that to kind of formulate who he is, how he sounds and how he talks.
I spent last night researching clothing. What an explorer wears changes how they move, you know? Your clothing is an expression of yourself, what you wear changes how you move, how you talk, how you feel that day. If I’m wearing my turtleneck sweater today I’m going to feel differently than if I’m wearing my hoodie and I’m going to act differently, too, because there’s a different level of comfort there. I am trying to get the clothing soon and I don’t want to sound pretentious but I can truly put myself in that position.
What’re you most excited about with this performance?
Just the performance in general. I love performing in front of people. I’ve never performed on the street before. That’s an avenue I’ve never experienced. Since it’s a tour there’s going to be resets that I have to do. A crowd comes up and I perform and they leave. That’s going to be a big thing for me because I’ve always performed a giant monologue or in a show but performing the same long scene over and over is going to expose me to some challenges. Exhaustion. Some fatigue. I think it’ll also improve me as time goes on.
What do you hope the audience takes away from Edward Kern?
I hope they take away something from the town they live in or the town they are visiting. I’ve been in this town for over 15 years and I learned so much just preparing to act. I hope I can convey some of that to all the people. I feel like I can contribute some information to the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.