Explore downtown during Second Saturday

Whatever you’re looking for — art or antiques, coffee date or composting — Second Saturday has options for you this weekend. The monthly gathering has deals and activities for a day of fun.
Each month, The Hub of Bakersfield promotes offerings from downtown businesses and restaurants as part of its initiative to draw residents to the area on the second Saturday of the month.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com for a complete listing of offers and events.
BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) has teamed up with Radio Sandwich for a pop-up event. The sandwich business, which is gearing up to open its own storefront downtown later this year, will offer three sandwiches starting at 2 p.m. (or until sold out). One is the elote grilled cheese, made with Fortitude Farm corn, a trio of cheeses, a "smoky, piggy bacon spread" and caramelized tomatillos on crispy Blue Magnolia bread.
The wine bar is also offering cozy picnic set-ups starting at $25. Enjoy a blanket, pillows and lighting for a date night or outing with friends. Add a small charcuterie board and a bottle of sparkling wine for $50.
Charlie Zanne Band will perform that evening, and cider slushies will be half-off until 7 p.m.
Speaking of beverage deals, Guthrie's Alley Cat (1525 Wall St.) will have discounted mimosas and bloody marys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sequoia Sandwich Co. (123118th St.) is offering a free beverage with purchase of sandwich from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.) will provide you with a mimosa while you check out the shop full of fine jewelry and home goods.
Open from 3 to 9 p.m., Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.) has your frosé needs covered, serving the refreshing beverage while Joey Kuntz and Evan Morgan perform in the afternoon. Get Smoked BBQ will also be selling tri-tip sandwiches and other food at the tasting room.
Beer lovers can take advantage of a buy one, get one half-off on brews at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) when you mention "Second Saturday." Open from noon to 10 p.m., the brewery will also host a food vendor and live music begins at 7 p.m.
Over at Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.), enjoy a mini margarita and chili cheese chips for $5 from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.) offering 50 percent off any pastry with the purchase of a coffee in its Farmacy Cafe. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dot x Ott (930 18th St.) is serving brunch, small plates, cocktails and dinner.
Buy two bowls of the same size and receive $2 off at Better Bowls (1818 G St.), which is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Shop and snack at The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) where its Downtown Trading Post and Farmers Market, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., hosts vendors such as Howie's Micheladas, KR Farms, Blue Magnolia Bread Co., Evolution Greens and Brother Ray's Salsa & Seasoning.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.), open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will also host an all-ages art project using scratchboard along with its exhibitions on display. Admission is $5. A new episode of the museum's podcast — hosted by curator Rachel Magnus — will also be released that day at bmoa.org/podcast.
Charlotte White will offer free art classes at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.). A children's session at 1 p.m. will be on drawing cartoons while the adult class at 2:30 p.m. will focus on illustrated recipes. The art center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with work on display including the new group show "Portals."
White Wolf Wellness will lead a free outdoor yoga class at 8 a.m. at 17th Place Townhomes (1001 18th St.), which will include pre- or post-stretch snacks.
Along with shopping opportunities, Mama Earth Eco Market (1516 18th St.) will offer a composting class from noon to 1 p.m.
In addition to a huge parking lot sale from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Junk-Atique Outlet Thrift Store (212 21st St.) will also host the Teen Challenge and Kona Ice food trucks.
Happy Whole You (2611 F St.) will offer customers 50 percent off one of its holistic health services when they book another at full price.
Barber shop DLP Aesthetic (1515 19th St.) is offering customers 50 percent off every service and hair product as well as a free DLP T-shirt with any purchase.
Take $10 off a smog check at Johnny Smog (2415 Chester Ave.).
Nanette Art + Design: The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110) will highlight more than two dozen local vendors as well as work from owner and artist Nanette Bonilla.
Shopping discounts will be offered at a number of businesses including Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.), offering 30 percent off the entire showroom and online shop; In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.); rock and horror apparel shop Stage Fright Clothing (1438 19th St.); secondhand boutique Vogue-ish (lot of Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St.); Mi Hacienda Rustic Furniture (311 Chester Ave.); Rags to Rescue (234 H St.), the secondhand store that benefits H.A.L.T Rescue; Rustic & Refined Interiors (1420 19th St.); Mill Creek Antique Mall (805 19th St.); Encore Boutique (1817 Eye St.); Downtown Toys-N-Comics (1300 19th St.); and Impact Skate (1809 Chester Ave.). Make sure to mention "Second Saturday" to enjoy your deals.