Offering readers unforgettable characters is a key goal for any writer. Author Joan Raymond will offer some insight on the subject at the Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.
Raymond's workshop, "Creating Memorable Characters," will reveal secrets behind "crafting personalities that leap off the page and into readers' hearts."
Learn more about character development through dynamic discussions, interactive exercises and expert guidance. Discover techniques for breathing life into your protagonists, antagonists, and supporting cast, ensuring they resonate with your audience long after the last page.
A longtime member of Writers of Kern, Raymond served on the board for nine years, six of those as the club’s president. She is a published author, professional editor, creative writing instructor, and certified professional writing coach.
The Writers of Kern meeting starts with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Tickets are $25, $20 for members. RSVP at writersofkern.com.