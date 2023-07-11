Joan 2023_500011235

Author Joan Raymond will lead a session on "Creating Memorable Characters" for this month's Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Joan Raymond

Offering readers unforgettable characters is a key goal for any writer. Author Joan Raymond will offer some insight on the subject at the Writers of Kern meeting on Saturday.

Raymond's workshop, "Creating Memorable Characters," will reveal secrets behind "crafting personalities that leap off the page and into readers' hearts."