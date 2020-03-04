If you're on a diet, now would be a good time to squeeze in a cheat day.
There will be sweets aplenty Saturday at the annual A Chocolate Affair, now in its sixth year. Put on by the United Way of Kern County, the event raises money for College Heights Elementary School's Boys With a Purpose, Gentlemen's Club and other early childhood education programs at United Way of Kern County.
All the chocolate dishes at the black-tie event, being held at the Westchester Hall, will be served in small portions so guests will be able to sample every tasty treat offered. Ten local businesses are contributing cocoa-based foods, including Buttercream Cookie Co., Petroleum Club, Jake's Tex Mex, Baking Encanto, Hometown Buffet, Franco Baked, Central Valley Homebrew Supply and chef Ora Fink.
The Gentlemen's Club is designed to teach young men chivalry and how to find their purpose in life. Some of the funds raised will go to purchase professional wear for the students as well as provide motivational speakers and field trips to different colleges to promote higher education, said Nathan Banks, fundraising assistant for United Way of Kern County.
"It helps young boys learn to respect others and themselves," Banks said.
The Gentlemen's Club started this school year to bring something more for male students, said Jorge Laris, the behavioral intervention specialist at College Heights Elementary. The club is for students in fourth through sixth grade because data showed that males in those grades are more likely to get into altercations, Laris said. The club covers things from dinner table etiquette to holding doors open to staying away from dangerous situations.
"On Wednesday the students are seen in a different light," Laris said.
While enjoying live music and perusing the variety of chocolate, guests can bid on live and silent auction items like dinners at local restaurants, wine baskets and jewelry. Other items get a little more extravagant, including a Mexico getaway, signed Kobe Bryant memorabilia, box tickets for a Clippers game and a trip to Maui, Banks said.
While this event is fun for attendees, it can be just as much fun for the chefs involved. Instead of dropping off their foods and drinks, chocolatiers are encouraged to stay and interact with guests. A Chocolate Affair offers a chance for them to get creative and show off what chocolate is capable of with varied servings like chocolate martinis, chocolate pizza and mole sauce, just to name a few.
This is Maria Lopez's second year baking for A Chocolate Affair. The owner and baker of Baking Encanto wants for the evening to showcase what chocolatiers can do with their favorite ingredient.
"You can use chocolate in so many things," Lopez said. "People discriminate and think of chocolate as just one thing. There are so many types of chocolate."
Last year, Lopez was surprised by how popular her choco-flans were. Lopez considers macaroons her specialty but audiences responded with excitement at her take on the beloved Mexican custard.
"I hope everyone is eager to see what chocolate has to offer," Lopez said. "Try something new and just open your mouth and take a bite."
