The Williams brothers' adventure from Missouri to California seems like the thing of legends.
The four brothers traveled nearly 2,000 miles on horseback to start anew. The expedition brought them to exciting unexplored land where they met new people, including famed mountain man Joseph R. Walker. The Williams brothers' descendants spread out through Kern County.
The epic journey became a fascination for local author and lawyer Timothy Lemucchi, who was told the story of his great-great-grandfather's trek for as long as he can remember. The story was a part of who Lemucchi was.
Lemucchi would go on to find the journal of Pierson Reading, a man who traveled with the Williams brothers and chronicled the trip. Lemucchi used these notes when writing his 2018 book, "The Williams Brothers."
“I think in order to know who you are you need to know where you come from,” Lemucchi said. “It’s encouraging to look into the past and see where the hell you come from.”
Lemucchi will take audiences along the journey of the Williams brothers Tuesday afternoon at the Beale Library Auditorium. The talk is part of the Kern County Genealogical Society’s monthly series that highlights research techniques and local history. The event is free and open to the public.
When listening to Lemucchi tell his story, it's near impossible to not get swept up in the exciting spirit of the Old West. When Lemucchi shows off the family tree that grew from the four brothers, it feels like this journey became something bigger, something ingrained in Kern County.
“Kern County Genealogical Society has a mission statement to help people remember their history,” said Mari Carroll, vice president of the society. “It’s important that they keep track of what they do.”
Carroll said the goal of the monthly programs is to educate Kern County on its history. Established in 1964, the local genealogical society has a genealogy room located in the Beale Memorial Library for anyone to explore their history.
"Family history is important," Lemucchi said. "So many stories were told to us. They're people stories — the challenges are human."
For more information on future talks, visit kerngenealogical.org.
