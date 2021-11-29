Experience 'A Wonderful World on Ice'

Those looking for the happiest place in Bakersfield should head to Mechanics Bank Arena on Dec. 11. That's when Bakersfield Blades Figure Skating Club will present "A Wonderful World on Ice."
Choreographed and produced by the club's expert coaches, the show will feature local figure skaters dancing to a collection of Disney classics. This magical adventure on ice will include a series of solos, duets and large group numbers.
The show starts at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets are $15, $10 for children, and are available at mechanicsbankarena.com.
Since 2018, the Bakersfield Blades Figure Skating Club has promoted figure skating in Bakersfield. The volunteer-run nonprofit organization welcomes anyone who wants to skate — all ages and abilities — and helps support members in all aspects of their lives, including mental health and fitness. All coaches are Ice Sports Industry- and Safe Sports-certified skating instructors, and the club is an ISI affiliate.
Visit bakersfieldblades.org for more on the organization.