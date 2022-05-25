Everyone's familia at Latino Food Festival

If holiday weekends are a popular time for families to gather, then the entire Kern County family is welcome to the 22nd annual Latino Food Festival Menudo and Pozole Cook-off.
Like many large gatherings, the festival has been postponed since 2020, and it returns Sunday to the Kern County Museum.
"One of my favorite parts of it as the president of the chamber is that it's like a huge family gathering," said Jay Tamsi, president and CEO of Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
"Folks look forward to this weekend. Those not able to travel, especially because of the gas prices, they're staying locally in Kern County and are able to experience this and enjoy what we have to offer."
That includes entertainment "catering to every Latino generation who attends."
Those who love 1980s and '90s R&B will enjoy Club Nouveau while fans of regional Mexican music can look forward to Roberto Tapia and his 20-piece band.
Tamsi said organizers also aim to utilize local talent with "several bands, DJs, dancers who are local and excited to be part of this event."
Acts include Mariachi San Marcos, Velorio, Las Caliope, La Marcha, Ballet Folklorico Huaztecalli, La Sonora Explosiva and DJs Danny P and Noe G.
There are also more activities in the kids area with face painting and balloons.
The young at heart can brave the jalapeño-eating contest, which has been a popular feature of the long-running event.
One of the biggest draws are the events that give the festival its name: the cook-off for menudo and pozole. The latter contest is only in its second year, but locals have been competing with their own spicy tripe stew.
Isaac Neira has been competing since 2015 either as part of a group or, more recently, as an individual.
He credits his Grandma Neira, from whom he took his competition name Casa de Neira, and Grandma Josie with inspiring his cooking.
"To be honest with you, it was my first time making it," Neira said of his inaugural competition batch. "I didn't know how to make it but I paid attention growing up watching my grandma making it. With the flavor palate that I have, I put things together, what was right."
And it was Grandma Josie who helped him figure out the sauce.
"She told me, 'This is the way of doing it and only two people know how to make this — and that’s me and you. For the sauce, it's basic and simple and only we know.'"
Neira has his recipe pretty dialed in, from the honeycomb tripe he uses to the balance of spices and ingredients that he said he can pretty much eyeball by now.
And even though the competition hasn't been held since 2019, Neira has not been idle. The union electrician has not only cooked for his own family, he prepared and sold menudo to others during the pandemic.
That said, he's excited to be competing again, although with a first-place team win and, most recently, a third-place solo victory, he's not obsessed with the official honors.
"This year I can't wait to just see what happens. All and all, for me it's fun. I make 30 to 40 pounds of menudo and am happy to give it away
"Even if I place or not, it doesn't matter to me. What matters is that they enjoy it."
He values everyone who has waited in line to sample his stew.
"If they ever had my menudo and enjoyed it, I really appreciate it. I thank them. They're the ones who inspire me to keep going and doing what I'm doing with my menudo."