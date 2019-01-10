Eva Schloss, stepsister and childhood friend of Anne Frank, will speak in Bakersfield on March 12.
Sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Community Center, Schloss' lecture at the Fox Theater will touch on her experience and relationship with Frank, whom she became friends with at 8 years old.
Both of the girls' families were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp after first going into hiding. Schloss managed to survive, later making her way to England where she married and started a family of her own.
Schloss has dedicated her life to Holocaust education and global peace, writing two books and speaking at numerous engagements.
People of all faiths are welcome to attend the lecture, which will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28 for general admission and $16 for students. For $180, people can receive a VIP package, which includes priority seating, a private reception and cocktail party with Schloss before the lecture.
For tickets and more information, go to bakersfieldfox.com, call 324-1369 or go to the Fox Theater Box Office at 2001 H St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.