On Oct. 21, Monsignor Craig F. Harrison and St. Francis of Assisi Church will host The International Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles. In a spirit of community and promotion of interfaith communication, everyone is invited.
Designed by Carlo Acutis from Italy, the exhibit is intended to spread awareness of the Eucharistic miracles around the world. Since the actual relics and miracles cannot travel, the exhibit consists of Vatican-approved text and photographs and is arranged like an art exhibit.
What is a Eucharistic miracle? Catholics believe that the consecrated host used in Holy Communion is the body, blood, soul and divinity of Jesus Christ. A Eucharistic miracle is any miracle that involves the Eucharist but in many of the miracles documented, they have happened during times of great doubt.
Sometimes a consecrated host will bleed and drops of blood will fall on the chalice, the linens or on the floor. The Eucharist will bleed and sometimes the face of Jesus will be seen. In many instances, the Eucharist will turn into living flesh.
The consecrated hosts have been the subject of theft, burning or being thrown into fire, floods, sorcery and other evil-intentioned actions, yet they have survived through it all. There have even been documented instances of saints living and surviving on nothing but consecrated hosts or the Eucharistic for long periods of time.
The exhibit displays around 40 of the miracles from many countries around the world. Text is offered in English and Spanish, with a portion in Vietnamese and some for children.
The exhibit will include the miracles of Lanciano, Italy, and Santarem, Portugal. These two miracles are considered by many to be the most important miracles involving the Eucharist.
For those who might desire to see scientific facts, the exhibit presents those supporting the miracles so that they can see that God is present in and with His creation at all times. The consecrated wine or precious blood has many times over the centuries turned into actual blood, which remains alive. Scientific evidence and testing support the fact that the blood from the miracles is living blood and the flesh is actual heart tissue from a suffering, dying man.
Normal human blood dies after 15 minutes but the blood of the miracles is found to be living after hundreds of years. Interestingly, the blood from the Eucharistic miracles and from the Shroud of Turin, as well as from religious statues that bleed all over the world, has been found to all be of the same AB type blood. The miracles have been investigated by scientists and doctors from all over the world who admit that science can only take them so far, leaving them unable to explain the rest of the miracle, perhaps something to be left to faith alone.
We hope with the exhibit that we can increase people’s connection to God and the church, as well as their faith, which can offer them much-needed joy and stability in a confusing and chaotic world, such as the one we live in today.
Included with the exhibit will be church displays about the vestments and garments worn in the Catholic church, the liturgical or church calendar, vocational information, prayer, Eucharistic adoration and more.
The exhibit can be very touching and profound so there will be a prayer area for some quiet time and reflection, as well as personal prayer. There will also be a prayer team available for anyone who would like or who needs prayer. Eucharistic adoration will be offered all day for those who desire to be present with Jesus.
The main church will be open for Mass at 6:45, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., Spanish Mass at 12:30 p.m., and Mass at 5 p.m. for those that might like to attend the service and the exhibit. The exhibit will be in the Youth Center from 7 a.m to 7 p.m. at 900 H St.
Admission is free and you can bring the whole family.
This exhibit is a traveling one, available for any interested organizations that would like to host it. More information on hosting opportunities will be available in the reception area at the exhibit or call 327-4734.
— News release from the St. Francis Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit Committee
