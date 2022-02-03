Essential workers recipients of God’s five gifts

On Sunday, we will pass the two-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in the United States. During these long days and short months, our essential workers have faced unimaginable pressure. Much about our "normal" shifted and the fear and stress caused by these changes leaves indelible marks on the lives and families of every essential worker in our nation.
At Adventist Health, our teams continue to push forward, providing excellent, compassionate care for all patients that come to our three hospitals in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi Valley as well as our numerous rural clinics and physicians and specialists' offices.
Our mission of "Living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope" is more than just a phrase we hang on our walls.
It is our sacred work culture.
It is our vocation.
It is our calling.
But what we know about the God who calls us is that he gives us gifts equal to the mission to which he has placed before us. In fact, in Ephesians 2, he outlines five specific gifts designed to empower his calling. I offer a summary of these gifts because I believe they speak to our essential workers. These are the people who have brought us through this pandemic, and these are God's five gifts that he provides:
1. A spirit of wisdom and knowledge. This gift implies relationship. Every person in my life who has spoken "wisdom" into my journey is someone with whom I have a deep relationship. For me, it was my grandfather. He was wise and he loved me. But this gift is even greater. Wisdom isn't just a wise quote that leaves us wondering how to act. It is completed with "knowledge."
This is the gift of knowing what to do and how to act. This gift sets us up for success both relationally and scientifically.
2. Your heart may be enlightened. This gift has emotional impact. It speaks to rest for the weary, resilience for those who are worn out, comfort to those grieving and a warm embrace for every one of us. You see, an "enlightened heart" is the gift of love for us and others. It is the gift of joy in the journey, the gift of empathy toward all who are suffering. This gift keeps our eyes bright and our chins up!
3. The hope of his calling. Gift No. 3 bursts into our lives with the promise there is a purpose for our lives, that this temporary time of turmoil will pass. Better things are on the horizon. But this gift isn't some glib euphemism that ignores the enormity of the challenge. This "hope" is set in the context of our calling to be present for those in need. After all, that is why we are called "essential workers." This gift promises "hope" while we do the work to which we are called — our sacred work of being loving to those we serve.
4. The riches of his inheritance. This gift is extravagant! God promises the reward for essential workers is "riches." Of course, you may be thinking, "This pandemic has given me endless headaches, loss and privation — there is nothing 'rich' about this experience." But remember, God's ways are not ours. His extravagance is deeper, longer and more transcendent. The riches of which he speaks are the riches of knowing we have loved how he loves, we have been the warm hand for the lonely, the kind word to the hurting, the gentle embrace to those who suffer loss. God's riches are not measured in dollars. They are the "inheritance" of knowing we transformed the lives of those we have touched. These riches are relational, recreational and eternal!
5. The surpassing greatness of his power. This fifth gift is powerful! God promises his power to move through our challenges with the "surpassing greatness" of his power. Those words aren't puny, weak or vacillating. There is no give up, give in or back down in those words. This gift empowers essential workers to get up and get moving with the confidence of the superpowers of God's gifts! This gift turns every essential worker into a live-action hero whose superpowers come from God. They enable perseverance in adversity, intelligence to overcome obstacles and courage to face our fears. This gift guarantees God's presence and power in our calling.
As we reflect on the impact of the last two years, let's remember that our calling of "Living God's Love" is backed by God's promise to empower us with his gifts that are equal to whatever challenge comes our way.
Thank you to all the essential workers who have been called to give their best during this pandemic. You are called and empowered by God for this work.
You are the recipient of his five gifts.
— Daniel Wolcott is the president of Adventist Health Kern County