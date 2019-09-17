A member of a legendary jazz family opens the 57th season of the Bakersfield Community Concerts this Sunday.
It looks like another great season for the Bakersfield Community Concert Association, an all-volunteer group that has brings a variety of family-oriented concerts at affordable prices. Part of a national movement that sought to bring high-quality entertainment to smaller communities starting in the 1920s, the BCCA has managed to continue despite Bakersfield becoming a primary concert destination for many of today’s top performers.
Rodney Marsalis and his Philadelphia Big Brass Band starts the season at the Harvey Auditorium this Sunday. Marsalis, a cousin to jazz superstars Wynton, Branford and Delfeayo, is a renowned classical trumpeter, who, like his cousins, studied with family patriarch Ellis and then with other instructors during his childhood in New Orleans. Dubbed a “child prodigy” for his trumpet performances, Marsalis made his concert debut with the New Orleans Symphony at the age of 15.
National recognition through competitions earned the trumpeter a solo performance with the Boston Pops Orchestra and the start of a decades-long career that has included performances with many of the world’s great orchestras, recordings and compositions written expressly for him.
One of Marsalis’ main projects has been his Philadelphia Big Brass Band, which features as many as a dozen top brass performers, playing everything from Bach to Dixieland music.
BCCA board vice-chair Amy McGuire said Marsalis’ Big Brass Band was a last-minute replacement for previously scheduled M5-The Mexican Brass.
“In the music world, if you send a sub in your place, you had better be sure they are hot and ready for the challenge,” McGuire wrote in an email. “And Rodney Marsalis is ready (and hot)!”
Part of the BCCA’s programming is a school outreach program, in which the performers visit schools the day after their concert. McGuire said the Marsalis group will be performing for Bakersfield High School students on Monday.
The rest of the season includes the trio Shades of Bublé, a vocal group with their own take on the music of Michael Bublé, on Oct. 20; Croatian singing star Tajci, who will perform her own interpretations of the American music she has adopted as her own, on Feb. 9; the guitar duo Loren and Mark on March 1; and pianist Jason Lyle Black, who has managed to combine the musical wit and comedy of Victor Borge with the energy and drive of Jerry Lee Lewis, on April 26.
Season tickets present one of the best entertainment deals available locally: $75 for one adult; $34 for a full-time college student; $24 for a high school student; and $175 for a family of two adults and all minor children.
Tickets are available at bakersfieldcca.org/lospurchase.htm or by calling 588-3920.
