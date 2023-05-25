Enjoy your pick of cherries at Murray Family Farms' Little Purple Barn

Cherry lovers have plenty to do this weekend thanks to Murray Family Farms.
Due to an unprecedented cherry harvest, the Murray’s Little Purple Barn on Copus Road will offer three days of cherry picking at a discounted rate.
On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, guests can hop on a wagon ride to the cherry trees and pick their perfect tub of cherries for $20. Pickers 12 years old and younger can get a kid’s pint basket for only $6.
Those who want to pick must abide by a set of rules or they will be asked to leave the picking area with no refund.
Rules include only using the pre-purchased picking container for gathering.
Each U-Pick attendee must have a wristband and designated container and can only access the area by the wagon.
Guests must remain within designated picking areas and cannot eat cherries until they exit the space. No bags, backpacks, purses, diaper bags, strollers or wagons are permitted in the picking area.
Visit murrayfamilyfarms.org for a full list of rules.
Those who want to leave the picking to the professionals can pick up tubs of pre-picked blueberries and cherries for $12 each or two for $20 inside the store.
Picking will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday at the Little Purple Barn, 9557 Copus Road.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
