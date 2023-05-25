 Skip to main content
Enjoy your pick of cherries at Murray Family Farms' Little Purple Barn

cherries photo

Due to an unprecedented cherry harvest, Murray Family Farms is offering a final U-pick event for the season this weekend at its Little Purple Barn.

 Courtesy of Murray Family Farms

Cherry lovers have plenty to do this weekend thanks to Murray Family Farms.

Due to an unprecedented cherry harvest, the Murray’s Little Purple Barn on Copus Road will offer three days of cherry picking at a discounted rate.

