Enjoy weekend of events to celebrate Juneteenth

With an entire weekend of local events planned in celebration of Juneteenth, promising everyone will be "pretty much having a great time" seems like a safe bet.
That's according to Patrick Jackson, who is coordinating vendors for Saturday's Juneteenth celebration, put on by the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP.
"More people are excited about the importance of it," he said of the event that is in its seventh year. "Every year it seems like it gets better and better. More and more people come out and participate. Kids come out and learn about their history."
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865, 2½ years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, in which Union soldiers landing at Galveston, Texas, brought the news that the Civil War had ended and all slaves were free.
Saturday's event at Yokuts Park will offer history games, trivia and a spelling bee for children, aided by Grandma Whoople, aka retired educator Katherine Jordan, whose programs mix education and entertainment.
Jackson said, "It's a family-fun event for the kids, lots of activities, lots of games."
Kids can also get out their energy with sack races, tic-tac-toe and bounce houses in the kidz zone, which offers free activities for youngsters.
Children will also be able to enjoy a free meal of hamburgers or hot dogs while supplies last, Jackson said.
Other food will be for sale with options including barbecue, tacos, fish and hamburgers.
Vendors selling apparel, hand-crafted items and other products will also take part in the celebration.
Live entertainment will be provided by a packed lineup including Blkout Entertainment, Dat Krew Dance Academy, DJ Ash B, DJ Ace, Jehdiah, Bakersfield Diamonds Dance Team and Koumba Cariño Diallo.
There will also be raffles for gift cards and themed baskets as well as two children's bikes that were donated for the event. Children who attend the event will each get one free raffle ticket, Jackson said, and more can be purchased by any attendee.
As this is the seventh local Juneteenth celebration, that lucky number pays off with two new events added this year.
A Juneteenth Kickoff will be held Friday at The Jazz Spot in southwest Bakersfield. Hosted by Jovon and Kalisha, the event will include music by Blkout Entertainment. There will also be a best dressed contest for those in African attire.
Like Saturday's celebration, this event is free to attend.
Sunday will bring the first-ever Juneteenth 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, organized in partnership with Gameday Sports Academy, which manages Dignity Health Sports Complex where it will be held. Along with the tournament, with games starting at 10:30 a.m., the event will also feature a variety of vendors.
The tournament is open to all high school and adult players, and team sign-ups ($100) are available by calling or texting 951-363-9010. Jackson said they want to finalize teams by Friday but some spaces may still be available as of Saturday so those interested can inquire at Juneteenth.
This is the only weekend event with an admission fee ($5) although it is free for children to attend. A portion of proceeds from the tournament will be given to the local NAACP chapter.