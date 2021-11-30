Enjoy treats, shopping, more at Holiday Market at Seven Oaks

In the spirit of "live, work, play," Bolthouse Properties is honored to host the holiday edition of the Market at Seven Oaks on Saturday.
With many small businesses closing due to hardships caused by the pandemic, the holiday market offers a fresh opportunity and the return of some traditions while supporting small, local businesses during the holiday season.
The event gives business owners a stage to sell and share their products and talents with new customers. By joining forces together, everyone benefits. When you support a small local business, you support a local family and help build a better community.
This market will feature a shopping bazaar of nearly 100 local artisan vendors showcasing handmade home decor, artisan food, customized products, unique gifts for children and boutique-style clothing and accessories for women.
Vendors range from LUVSPUN Floss, a local artisan cotton candy maker, and Kern River Leather, which sells hand-crafted custom leather products, to The Pilates Barre, a new Pilates studio opening soon at Belcourt Village Seven Oaks.
Other participants include A Cactus Moon, Blue Canyon Ceramics, Daily Logbooks, El Saco 72, Fachin Bees, Nanette Art + Design, Quiet Book Queen & Crafts in Between, Soapterra, The Chandler Maker, Tule Adventure Co. and many more.
Food vendors, offering snacks or gift options, include Umaga Cafe, Michaelangelo's Pizza, Brazil Hot Dogs, Cali Cooked Combos, Get it Twisted, Dulce Sisters, El Churro Guy, Kickin Ash BBQ, Kona Ice, Maui Wowi, Pepper Delight, Red House Beef, Rick's Sugar House and The Homegirls.
There will also be holiday music, children's activities and a meet and greet with Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park, corner of Buena Vista Road and Bolthouse Drive.
— Six23 Media news release