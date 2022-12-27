Enjoy the thrill of the chill at Polar Bear Plunge

While most people are ready to leave any shocks behind in 2022, there's a big one on tap to start off 2023.
The annual Polar Bear Plunge, held at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center, will offer attendees a chance for some cold New Year's clarity.
Participants can either slide into the water or jump straight in for a 25-yard swim. After completing the plunge, swimmers can warm up with free hot chocolate.
Those who want to take part in the plunge must be 7 years of age or older and at least 48 inches.
Swimsuits must be worn to participate; no wetsuits, T-shirts, pants or water shoes will be allowed.
The event will start at 11 a.m., with registration running from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the aquatic center, 1325 Q St.
Cost to sign up the day of the event is $5. Sweatshirts ($30 for adults, $25 for youths) may be available in limited quantities.
For more information, call 661-852-7430.
