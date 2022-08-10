Enjoy the pros at Con: Local event packed with special guests

After a two-year pause, Bakersfield Collector-Con is back and bigger than ever. For this eighth event, organizer Nick Avalos wanted to step up their game.
"We’re bringing down twice as many guests, to get everybody back into the con scene," he said. "We're beefing up our talent and trying to get a little bit of everything."
Over two days, attendees can meet a variety of special guests from television and film, the comic book world and beyond.
There will also be dozens of vendors and artists with collectibles, toys, memorabilia and original art.
"It's been a minute since we've been able to have one," Avalos said, noting that he's put on a few small events through his store Downtown Toys N Comics to gauge interest in the con.
"We've got folks from 'The Mandalorian,' 'Stranger Things." We've got a (Teenage Mutant) Ninja Turtle, a Power Ranger, Leatherface from 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2,' 'Rick and Morty' comic artist and more."
Guests include:
Tait Fletcher, who plays Paz Vizsla, one of the surviving Mandalorians on the Disney+ show "The Mandalorian" who may be best known for challenging Din Djarin, aka Mando, for the Darksaber
Leilani Shiu, who played the Jawa Teeka on the Disney+ show "Obi-Wan Kenobi" as well as Jawas on "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett"
Christian Ganiere, actor most recently known for playing test subject 10 on season four of Netflix's "Stranger Things"
Mark Steger, a performance artist and choreographer who portrayed the Demogorgon in season one of "Stranger Things" and had roles in "I Am Legend," "American Horror Story," "Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension" and "The Last Witch Hunter"
Stephanie Panisello, who played Claire Redfield in "Resident Evil 2" and the Netflix series “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness" and provided the voice of Betty Ross in Marvel’s “What If” series
Bob Elmore, who played Leatherface in "Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2"
Dwayne Cameron, best known for playing Tyzonn in "Power Rangers Operation Overdrive" and Bray on the New Zealand teen drama series "The Tribe"
Ryan T. Husk, who played an Enterprise crew member in the 2009 film "Star Trek" and as a Starfleet officer in "Star Trek Into Darkness" as well as working on several Trek fan films
Nick Palma, who served as a fight double for Michelangelo in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze"
David Roman, cover artist for the "Rick and Morty" comic book
Vendors will have an assortment of items for sale including Funko Pop! figures, Hot Wheels, comic books, vintage toys, trading cards including sports and Pokemon and graded comic books and cards.
Avalos even said he has one vendor who makes figures out of silver, creating casts from existing action figures.
Also returning this year is the cosplay contest, which will be divided into three age categories: 12 years and younger, 13 to 17, and 18 and over.
A cash prize will be given to the first-place winner ($150 for 18 and over, $100 each for the other two categories) and second- and third-place winners will win prizes donated by con vendors.
"It doesn't matter how old you are. If you like to cosplay something then come out and do it," Avalos said.
Contests will be held on both days and winners from Saturday can enter again but not in the costume they already competed in, Avalos said.
Those who dress up but don't want to compete in the main stage contest can enter the Facebook contest. Contestants can enter their photo taken at a designated area at the event and ask people to vote for them once the image is posted on the event's page.
"The winner is the one who has the most 'friends,'" Avalos said.
The Facebook contest winner will receive a $100 cash prize.
Based on response to those other small events, Avalos said he expects a good turnout this weekend.
"I think we'll get 3,000 to 5,000 people. If we get more, that's just a blessing."