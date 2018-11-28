If you like your holiday fun with a fast tempo, prepare for "An Irish Christmas," coming to the Fox on Friday. The touring show features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers for a memorable night of music and dancing.
Those whose knowledge of Irish dancing starts with "Riverdance" can take heart knowing that the troupe is led by Caterina Coyne, one of the principal dancers for the popular touring stage show. Connor Reider, a member of the band The Chieftains and principal dancer for "Celtic Fyre." The show's other dancers and musicians hold similar pedigrees, pulled from the Kerry Dance Troupe, The Kerry Voice Squad and the Kerry Traditional Orchestra.
The orchestra will provide familiar holiday tunes such as "Silent Night," "Twelve Days of Christmas, "Carol of the Bells" and more. Dances include a celebration of the great tradition of butter making and chasing the wren on St. Stephen’s Day.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets, ranging from $20 to $65, are available at ticketfly.com or at the Fox box office.
