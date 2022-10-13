Enjoy spooky season with thrills for all ages

October has been packed with lots of seasonal fun and a few scares. Earlier this month, we listed some events; now here are more treats (no tricks!) for your social calendar.
The Bako Market: The downtown pop-up finishes the month with two more events, the first on Friday. This night market from 5 to 9 p.m. will feature a costume contest with special prize and trick-or-treating for the "little goblins."
Dozens of merchants and food vendors, including several minority and veteran-owned businesses, will also take part in the community market, which is held at Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
The next market will be held Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NOR Fall Festival: This is the fifth Fall Festival held by North of the River Recreation and Park District. Celebrating the changing seasons, this free event on Saturday will include an afternoon with bounce houses, vendor booths and candy. Attendees can choose from a selection of games including Plinko, cornhole, Connect 4, tic tac toe, Jenga and pumpkin Hula Hoop toss as well as get temporary tattoos and create at the craft station.
The first 200 guests will receive a free hot dog lunch, while supplies last.
A movie will be screened in the park after the event concludes.
The family-friendly festival runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at North Meadows Park, 3300 McCray St.
Scare Valley/Halloweenville: Fear is back with this local haunt at Sam Lynn Ball Park. Make your way through Happy Meadows Asylum and avoid the wrath of Dr. Holmes in Scare Valley, which is recommended only for those age 12 and older.
Halloweenville is the destination for families looking for smiles not scares as they enjoy the pumpkin patch, Haunted Hayride, Ghosts vs. Ghouls laser tag and Casper's Zone bounce area.
Hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays (Scare Valley opens at dusk), now through Oct. 30, at Sam Lynn Ball Park, 4009 Chester Ave.
Admission is free to the pumpkin patch. Halloweenville is $10 (free for children 2 and under), includes 10 paintballs per paid entry (does not include the haunt). Scare Valley is $30 on Oct. 14, 15 or 16; $35 on Oct. 21, 22 or 23; and $40 on Oct. 28, 29 or 30. A one-time fast pass for the haunt is available for $10 per person. Tickets available at scarevalley.com.
"My Funny Frankenstein": Laugh along with The Creature (Nick Ono) as he aims to leave show business and his career with Dr. Frankenstein (Don Kruszka) behind.
Performances also include the vaudeville revue "Dracula's Big Fat Wedding Reception."
The weekend before Halloween will also include costume contests and other fun at the show.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 13 at the theater, 12748 Jomani Drive
Tickets are $27, $25 for seniors and military, $16 for children 12 and under.
Call 661-587-3377 or visit themelodrama.com for more information.
"Little Shop of Horrors": Cal State Bakersfield takes on the popular Off-Broadway musical for a two-week run.
Director Mandy Rees guides students in the dark sci-fi comedy about a meek floral shop assistant who stumbles across a new kind of plant that happens to have a taste for blood.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 21 22, 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Dore Theatre, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors (60 and older), CSUB faculty and staff, and $7 for students.
Purchase in advance through csub.edu/theatre or at the box office one hour before showtime.
Bakersfield's fourth annual Halloween Pub Crawl: If you're here for the boos, head out on this costumed crawl on Oct. 22 with stops at Riley’s Tavern, Jerry’s Pizza, CraSh Lounge, Gatsby’s Lounge, Mama Roomba and Tacos Las Salsas Express.
Also expect games, prizes, photo ops and a costume contest.
The crawl runs from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22, starting at Riley’s, 1523 19th St. Check-in is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com.
Honky Tonk Halloween: If you like your treats with a little twang, head to the Pour House Bar & Grill on Oct. 29 for an evening of music and merriment.
The evening of country music will start with an acoustic set with Joe Peters from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by The Appletons playing from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., then the Soda Crackers will take the stage from 10 to 11 p.m.
Attendees can close out the night with karaoke, which continues until the bar closes.
A costume contest will also be held, and Halloween-style cocktail specials will be on tap.
The Pour House is located at 4041 Fruitvale Ave.
"The Rocky Horror Picture Show": The Velvet Darkness will lead attendees through the time warp and other shenanigans as the midnight cult classic returns to the Fox Theater after three years.
The experience is also being "Tiki-Ko Transylvaniafied" thanks to the downtown bar, which will be prepping some Rocky-themed cocktails for the night.
Don your Rocky Horror best or snag a limited edition Fox T-shirt designed by Chris Borbon ($20 each). Prop bags ($5) can also be purchased in advance and picked up the night of the show.
Tickets, ranging from $10 to $25, are available at thebakersfieldfox.com, the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays or by calling 661-324-1369.
Doors open at 11 p.m. and the show starts at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
"Beetlejuice": Get dressed up in your Halloween best and put some life in your afterlife with this screening of the beloved 1988 film starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Fox, 2002 H St.
Tickets are $7 at thebakersfieldfox.com, the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays or by calling 661-324-1369. Students and military members can get a buy one, get one ticket free offer at the box office the night of the show (with valid ID).
"Night of the Living Dead": Ring in the big night watching a ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to escape a horde of flesh-eating ghouls in this 1968 horror classic.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Fox, 2002 H St.
Tickets are $5 at thebakersfieldfox.com, the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays or by calling 661-324-1369. Students and military members can get a buy one, get one ticket free offer at the box office the night of the show (with valid ID).