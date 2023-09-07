Looking to jazz up your weekend? Check out a variety of activities scheduled for Second Saturday in downtown Bakersfield.
After a break during the hottest summer months, Jazz in the Garden is back at the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.).
The concert, featuring trumpeter Kris Tiner and the Bakersfield College Jazz Studies Ensemble, is presented in partnership with The Hub of Bakersfield, which organizes Second Saturday.
Guests can bring a chair or blanket along with brunch and beverages to the sculpture garden. The concert runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Music lovers can also pick up a copy of "Big Bang," the Bakersfield College Jazz Studies Program's first-ever physical release of original music.
The CD features 13 original compositions from students in the BC program, which is led by Tiner. The pieces were selected from over 50 original student compositions recorded in the past two years in the music lab at BC's Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center. Included on the album are the recordings that won the 2022 DownBeat Student Music Award for Outstanding Community College Small Jazz Combo, a top national recognition.
"We are beyond excited to share this collection of original music, which reflects so much dedication and creativity from our students," Tiner said in a BC news release. "Many of these tunes have been premiered and developed at the Jazz in the Garden concerts, so we are excited to come back to the BMoA to celebrate the CD release."
Cover art for the CD was created by BC graphic design student Khalib Clark.
CDs will be available for a donation of $10 or more at the concert. They will also be sold at the upcoming Panorama Creative Music Summit, set for Sept. 21 at the Edward Simonsen Performing Arts Center on campus.
Visit BCJazz.org for more information.
Coffee will be available on site provided by new local business Arbor Bloom Coffee Co.
Along with the concert, the museum will also host an all-ages art project from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Inspired by artist Sam Francis' self-portrait, guests will be able to create their own portrait using black ink.
Other work by Francis and artists influenced by him is on display as part of "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California."
Visitors can also learn more about one of the 20th century's most profound abstract expressionists in the book "Light on Fire," a biography of Sam Francis by Gabrielle Selz, on sale at the BMoA gift shop.
Saturday is the last chance to see the Francis exhibition as well as "Saturation: Visual Arts Festival" and "Rotem Reshef: Vista," which will all close to make room for the upcoming fall exhibitions.
The ongoing display "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham" will also be on view at the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.) will host a demonstration on food photography with Suyen Torres at 11 a.m.
Suyen Torres is a local Bakersfield photographer with over 12 years of experience working with different magazines and advertising agencies. She specializes in food photography and now helps the Bakersfield restaurant community with photographs for their social media platforms.
The local photographer will offer a one-hour free introduction to food photography including a live demonstration on the basics on how to shoot a charcuterie board.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their cameras or be ready to shoot with their phones. Attendees will be able to snack on the charcuterie after the session.
Torres has over 12 years of experience working with a variety of magazines and advertising agencies. She specializes in food photography and now helps the local restaurant community with photographs for their social media platforms.
Visit suyentorres.com to view her work.
After the demonstration, the center will offer free art classes courtesy of Charlotte White.
The artist will offer instruction on creating work on newsprint. A session will be held for children at 1 p.m. followed by one for adults at 2:30 p.m.
Materials will be provided but students are welcome to bring their own supplies.
On display at the center is the group show of students of artist and instructor Iva Fendrick's watercolor class.
Artists with work in the show include Alicia Casarez, Deborah Cooper, Janet Fenton, Kay Hall, Claudia Keith, Catherine Malanowski, Marcia Ohlman, Mimi Placencia, Debbie Sakowski, Pam Smith and Jane Thornton.
The F Street Farmers Market (2819 F St.) will be open from 7:45 a.m. to noon next to In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.), which will host a pop-up event outside with 30-plus vendors like Big Al's BBQ. Additional vendors will hold sales inside the business, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.) will be open from noon to 10 p.m. with music by Caliluna from 6 to 8 p.m.
For more activities and participating business information, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com or @bakersfieldsecondsaturday on Instagram.