Enjoy Saturday's NOR Christmas Parade in person or via livestream

Everyone can enjoy a North of the River Christmas this year.
On Saturday, the North of the River Recreation and Park District will host the North of the River Christmas Parade.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Everyone can enjoy a North of the River Christmas this year.
On Saturday, the North of the River Recreation and Park District will host the North of the River Christmas Parade.
This year, the parade will celebrates a holiday classic as the Grinch takes over to celebrate "Grinchmas."
For nearly five decades, the event has stood out for its non-motorized participants. (The tradition began as an effort to save fuel during the energy crisis of the 1970s.)
It starts at 10 a.m. on southbound North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.
Road closures affecting China Grade Loop west of McCray and down North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and Washington Avenue will take effect from 8 a.m. until noon.
For those who can't attend the parade in person, it will be livestreamed for the first time ever on NOR’s Facebook (facebook.com/NORfun). The video will remain up on the page for those unable to catch the stream live.
Visit norfun.org or NOR on Facebook to learn more about NOR events.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 297,405
Deaths: 2,579
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 290,826
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 71.62
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.20
Updated: 12/8/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.