For many of us, shopping these past few months has been mostly a click away. But if pandemic pressure is leaving you feeling a little stir-crazy shopping at home, the Kern County Museum has an event for you.
On Sunday, the Village Flea will bring dozens of vendors out to the museum for a socially distant experience. Luckily, since the museum grounds are so spacious, it was easier to adapt this event to proceed within safety guidelines.
"We have 16 acres so spreading people out is no big deal at all," said Brenna Charatsaris, the museum's events director.
"We're using the outdoor market model. Masks are required throughout the event except in our picnic area. Vendors will be spaced between 8 and 10 feet apart."
Charatsaris also said there will be docents keeping an eye on the flow of attendees to encourage them to stay spread out. She encourages guests with any concerns to arrive early to shop.
"You can start from the back and work forward. That maximizes the chances of being more to yourself," she said.
There will be dozens of vendors from throughout the valley, curated by Dixie Brewer, owner of antiques and consignment store In Your Wildest Dreams.
"She really helps facilitate the event," Charatsaris said of the downtown business owner who has helped with the previous events. "She helps us with placement, deals with vendors one on one."
Wares will include antiques and vintage clothing, art and home furnishings as well as collectibles and handmade goods.
"There will be lots of vintage — books, jeans, quilts," Charatsaris said. "Lots of candles, homemade scrubs and lotions."
Attendees can also make a day of it, bringing a picnic lunch to eat before or after their shopping. A DJ will play music all day for people to enjoy.
Current guidelines restrict the sale of prepared foods so Charatsaris said there will be only packaged snacks sold as well as beverages and treats from Kona Ice, Three Bullies Ice Cream and Brewed Awakening coffee cart.
Charatsaris, who said she is looking forward to a "little bit of coffee and a lot of shopping," knows people have been itching to get out of the house and do something.
"If you haven't been to the Kern County Museum, it's going to be a beautiful day. There is a lot to see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.