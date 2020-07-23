Since movie theaters have been closed since March, movie lovers have had time to catch up with their favorites at home. Now they can put all knowledge to good use with a virtual movie trivia hosted by Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza 16.
On Thursdays, the theater is offering a free contest for anyone willing to accept the challenge.
"Everyone thinks they are a movie buff," said Natasha Mulholland, the marketing manager of Reading Cinemas. "Now is the time to show it off."
Would-be contestants register at eventbrite.com, receiving a Zoom link and password for the trivia event that is held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Players also need access to Google Docs to keep an answer sheet.
There is a different weekly theme for trivia. Last week kicked off with Pixar films while this week the theme is sports movies. Upcoming categories include actresses "Hepburn & Hepburn, Kate & Cate," for, respectively, Katherine Hepburn and Audrey Hepburn and Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett; "Back to the Future"; and Academy Award winners.
Mulholland and her co-workers brainstorm creative ways to challenge the contestants.
"It brings people together," Mulholland said. "If we can't be at the theater we can at least be with like-minded people."
The free event is about more than just bragging rights. The real aim is to get participants to support the theater by purchasing food.
Movie theater restrictions in California were lifted on June 12 but all operations were closed on July 13 after an increase in COVID-19 cases. To weather this shutdown, movie theaters have focused on selling concessions and other food to pay the bills.
“Reading Cinemas Eats at Home is a great way for our local community to recreate the next best thing to the movie theater experience,” Jenny Sullivan, general manager for Reading Cinemas with IMAX, said in a news release. “Everyone is adapting as best they can to the current situation and we’re honored to provide this new service, which will be available seven days a week.”
Snacks include original and caramel popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, candies and fries — sea salt, sweet potato and green bean — served individually or as a trio.
Entrees are also offered including chicken tenders, a variety of burgers and more. The recipes were created by Food Network veteran Santos Loo. All entrees come with a cookie dessert: snickerdoodle, peanut butter or chocolate chunk.
"This is one way to stay in people's hearts and minds," Mulholland said.
Call 833-2230 to order or arrange pickup or delivery through the Uber Eats app or at ubereats.com. Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX is at 2000 Wible Road.
