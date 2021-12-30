Enjoy last bit of holiday cheer with events

As schoolchildren (and some lucky adults with vacation time) dread the end of the holiday break, we have the very last holiday merriment to squeeze out of the season.
HolidayLights at CALM: Don't miss this drive-thru display of more than 3 million lights at California Living Museum, which wraps up Saturday.
The show is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Join the entrance line on Lake Ming Road, off Alfred Harrell Highway (follow the signs).
Admission is $30 per vehicle but no buses, RVs or limousines are allowed. Discounts — 20 percent for CALM members (using code CALM2020) and 10 percent for military (MILITARY2020) — are available but those receiving discounts must show proof of membership or service at entrance.
Since there are only two days left, it is highly recommended you purchase your tickets in advance at calmzoo.org. Otherwise you may be turned away.
The very last chance to see the lights will be from a bicycle on Sunday. Bike Bakersfield has partnered with CALM for a ride from Hart Park to the lights display via the bike path.
Riders will meet starting at 4:30 p.m. at Kiddyland Drive in Hart Park, where the bike trail starts. The all-ages ride will be held from 4:45 to 6 p.m. (the bike path closes at 6:30 p.m.)
Cost is $10 per rider, which can be paid with cash or card with Bike Bakersfield staff prior to the ride.
Don't forget your bike lights, helmet and festive (or at least warm) sweater.
Bakersfield Christmas Town: You have through Saturday to visit Christmas Town at the Kern County Museum.
Guests can enjoy activities including ice skating, a meet-and-greet with Santa, 100-foot Jingle Bell Sledding Hill and the Holly Jolly Train Ride. They can also opt for a drive-thru experience to view the lights. Or go wild and do them both.
Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the museum, 3801 Chester Ave.
Admission is $20 for walk-thru for attendees 3 and older; vehicle drive-thru $35; $100 for limos or passenger vans. No RVs or buses are allowed.
As an added perk, those who purchase two or more walk-thru tickets will have the drive-thru included in their ticket for that night. And those who purchase a drive-thru ticket can have that amount credited toward the purchase of same-night walk-thru tickets.
Visit christmastown.net for tickets and more information. Tickets can also be purchased at the event.
Christmas at Roberts Lane: You may have had your fill of Christmas goodies but if your stomach feels as empty as the Grinch's heart (before it grows two sizes), head to this drive-thru event open through Sunday.
Teen Challenge is selling its famous apple and peach dumplings along with pork or jalapeño and cheese tamales, homemade salsa, churro doughnuts with dulce de leche dipping sauce, fresh popped kettle corn and drinks.
Expect some seasonal tunes from the Teen Challenge Christmas Carolers.
The event raises funds for the local addiction-recovery program, which provides its services free of charge.
Order food in advance at eventbrite.com or on-site when the drive-thru runs 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily through Sunday at 301 E. Roberts Lane.