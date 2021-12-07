Enjoy holiday fun at Outlets at Tejon's Cinema Under the Stars

The Outlets at Tejon is ready to celebrate Saturday with the holiday edition of its popular Cinema Under the Stars.
Sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, the event will include a screening of the 2003 Will Ferrell comedy "Elf," a cookie decorating contest, letters to Santa and more fun.
"We are excited to bring our community together once again to celebrate the holiday season," Becca Bland, marketing director at the outlets, said in a news release. “We look forward to ending the year on a high note filled with Christmas shopping and holiday magic!"
The event starts at 4 p.m. at the breezeway near the Christmas tree with complimentary cookie decorating and a chance to win a $250 gift card to Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store.
To enter the contest, parents can post a photo of their child’s decorated cookie on Facebook or Instagram and tag the Outlets at Tejon. The top four cookies will be shared to the Outlets’ social media for a public vote.
Children can also write letters to Santa at a station set up with art supplies, cards and envelopes from 4 to 6 p.m. Completed letters will be "mailed out" courtesy of the Polar Bear Post.
Prior to the screening, guests can get some holiday shopping done and pick up snacks from participating visiting businesses Pita Paradise, Get it Twisted, Gonzalez Tacos and Ricosita Sweets. Food will also be sold during the movie.
Attendees can park their vehicles in the north parking lot as early as 5 p.m. to reserve their spot for the drive-in movie that starts at 6:30 p.m. (The event will be postponed in the event of rain.)
The Outlets at Tejon is located off Interstate 5 between Los Angeles and Bakersfield, just south of the Highway 99 interchange at the base of the Grapevine. Coming from Bakersfield, exit the freeway at Laval Road — East (Exit 219-A).
For the latest information, check out The Outlets at Tejon's social media (facebook.com/OutletsAtTejon or @outletsattejon on Twitter).