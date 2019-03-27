Tag you're it! In celebration of National Laser Tag Day, The BLVD is offering an all-day discount for players.
Enjoy $3 rounds of laser tag Thursday, exploring the Bakersfield-themed area. With oil derricks, local street signs (including Korn Row), Rowdy — Cal State Bakersfield's Roadrunner mascot — and that famous yellow Bakersfield sign, the two-story laser tag room is unique.
Located at 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. The BLVD is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 873-4477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.