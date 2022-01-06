Enjoy free lesson in pruning fruit trees

All are invited to the annual fruit tree pruning demonstrations on Wednesday at the UC Cooperative Extension office.
Ag adviser and "all around nice guy" Mohammad Yaghmour will lead the free demonstration that will cover apricot, cherry and peach trees as well as tips on how to prune grapevines.
There will be an excellent guide on pruning home fruit trees available for purchase. After the demonstration, there will be plenty of time for questions.
Unlike shade trees, deciduous fruit trees should be pruned every year in winter for optimum growth and yield. Pruning need not be complicated, but fruit trees are less forgiving than most shade tree species, and, if pruned incorrectly, the yield of fruit will be reduced or eliminated, and the life of the tree will be shortened.
The demonstration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the orchard at the UC Cooperative Extension office, 1031 S. Mount Vernon Ave.
To reach the UCCE office and orchard, take Highway 58 east and exit at Mount Vernon, and then proceed south for about three-quarters of a mile. There is no charge for attendance, nor is pre-registration required.