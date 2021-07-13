Enjoy drive-in screening of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Pack up the family and head out to Sam Lynn Ball Park on Saturday for a drive-in screening of "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
Attendees will park their vehicles in first come, first served spots and tune into the movie's audio with an FM radio. You can bring your own snacks or purchase concessions such as popcorn, drinks, hot chocolate and more at the snack bar.
Parking opens at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m. at the ballpark, 4009 Chester Ave.
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as he learns the ropes of being a superhero with the help of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) while fighting a mysterious villain and trying to succeed at school. The 2017 film also stars Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau.
The event is the latest "FUN-draiser" for Bags of Love Foundation, which works to spread childhood cancer awareness as well as provide gift care packages, scholarships and event tickets to children who have been affected by cancer.
The nonprofit was founded by Julian Castaneda, who, after two bouts with cancer, started a high school club to raise funds for care packages given out at Valley Children’s Hospital.
As more people came on board to help, the effort grew into the organization it is today with chapter clubs on 10 different college campuses and a long-term goal of creating national programs as well as a summer camp for anyone who has been affected by cancer.
Admission is $10, $20 for VIP (includes front-row parking spot with free Bags of Love merchandise and a popcorn voucher).
Each person over age 5 must have a ticket, and those in a VIP vehicle must all have a VIP ticket to park in priority spaces.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, which will also include a Spider-Man gift basket with a storage basket, phone case, reusable cup, kitchen accessories and more. Raffle tickets are three for $5, 10 for $10, 30 for $20, 75 for $50 or 200 raffle tickets for $100, available at bagsoflovefoundation.com/drive-in-movie.
Bags of Love will hold another drive-in screening of "Monsters, Inc." on Aug. 7 at Sam Lynn Ball Park.