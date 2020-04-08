Instagram Live is the new gathering place as we stay at home. Second Saturday, normally a time for the community to gather downtown, is hitting social media with its partners hosting live sessions with tours, demonstrations, a fitness class and more.
Staring at 9 a.m., participating businesses and organizations will each take over the Bakersfield Second Saturday Instagram (@bakersfieldsecondsaturday) with demonstrations or activities held throughout the day. The schedule:
9 a.m.: Poise Pilates + Barre (@poisepilatesbarre) will offer a live fitness class.
10 a.m.: Locale Farm to Table (@localefarmtotable) will offer a sangria demonstration and showcase family meals. Owner Heather Laganelli will also preview the interactive pairing to be held later in the day with Tony Merz of San Rucci Winery.
11 a.m.: Tru Skin + Body Downtown (@truskinandbody) will share at-home skincare tutorials and promote service and product discount specials.
Noon: Bike Bakersfield (@bikebakersfield) will conduct a “Bike Kitchen” tour, offer some Bike Maintenance 101 and introduce viewers to Shake'em the shop cat.
1 p.m.: The Bakersfield Museum of Art (@thebmoa) will share local art project photos and discuss other creative endeavors from museum staff.
2 p.m.: 2nd Phase Brewing (@2ndphasebrewing) will hold a live brewing session with owner Frank "Pancho" Miranda, who will also discuss new things coming to the 19th Street brewery.
3 p.m.: Stars Theatre Restaurant (@bmt_stars) will raise the curtain to discuss upcoming shows at the theater.
4 p.m.: Throwback Junction (@throwbackjunction_bako) will present a lesson in DIY sewing and at-home tie-dyeing.
5:30 p.m: The takeover concludes with San Rucci Winery (@san_rucci), which will host a virtual rosé wine pairing with co-owner Tony Merz. Viewers can follow along at home if they preorder the cheese board and wine duo ($55) from Locale. Call 322-9090 to order.
