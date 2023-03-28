Enjoy a slam dunk Saturday with sneak peek of 'Air' at local theaters

This is no April Fools’ joke: Moviegoers can enjoy a sneak peek of the new movie "Air" on Saturday.
The Amazon Studios film about the birth of the Air Jordan brand will open on April 5, but before it goes into wide release it will have a sneak peek screening on Saturday night at theaters nationwide including four in town.
This is the first film Amazon has released in theaters without simultaneously premiering on Prime Video since the comedy "Late Night" in 2019.
"Air" follows Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon) in his effort to sign rookie Michael Jordan to a deal to wear their shoes.
Ben Affleck, who also directed the film, plays Nike marketing executive Phil Knight. The film also stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon as Jordan's parents, Deloris and James R. Jordan Sr.; Marlon Wayans as Nike's basketball sports marketing director, George Raveling; and Chris Messina as Jordan's sports agent, David Falk. (Jordan is not portrayed in the film.)
Unless noted, the sneak peek screenings will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the following local theaters:
Tickets are available at fandango.com or through the theaters' websites or ticketing apps.
