Enjoy a slam dunk Saturday with sneak peek of 'Air' at local theaters

Nike Air

On Saturday, movie audiences can get a sneak peek of the new film "Air," which stars Ben Affleck as Nike founder Phil Knight taking the brand to success in the 1980s with a partnership with then-rookie Michael Jordan.

 Amazon Studios

This is no April Fools’ joke: Moviegoers can enjoy a sneak peek of the new movie "Air" on Saturday.

The Amazon Studios film about the birth of the Air Jordan brand will open on April 5, but before it goes into wide release it will have a sneak peek screening on Saturday night at theaters nationwide including four in town.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

