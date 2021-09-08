Enjoy a mega Monty Python experience with Fox event on Sept. 24

Not since "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" has the Fox Theater combined such comedy and live stage antics as it will Sept. 24. That's when it will take viewers to the "silly place" of Camelot for a screening of "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," which will also feature a brief performance from the Stars cast of "Monty Python's Spamalot."
"Spamalot" is midway through its run at Stars Theatre Restaurant with two more weekends to see the musical parodying the Arthurian legend.
Its source material is the 1975 Monty Python film, set in a realm with Knights who say "Ni!" as well as killer rabbits and flying cows.
The Sept. 24 event will include a screening of the film as well as a live performance of select numbers from the musical.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets are $7, available now at axs.com. Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Anyone who has seen "Spamalot" at Stars can get into the screening for free by showing their show program or proof of show ticket purchase.
The theater will also offer a buy one, get one free ticket offer for students and military with ID, available at the box office on the night of the show.
Visit bmtstars.com for tickets to "Spamalot," which range from $25-$50 for students and $45-$70 for adults.