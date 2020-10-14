Movie theaters open this weekend but if the family wants to pile up in the car for a show, there’s another option. Carflix Drive-in Movies will hold its first event on Saturday with a showing of Disney’s live-action “Aladdin.”
This debut, set for the ample parking lot outside Dignity Health Sports Complex, is the latest in local drive-in events over the past few months, but Carflix plans to keep the movies rolling.
"We just saw the need and decided to fill it. With the COVID pandemic, the world is basically upside down," said Winston Crite, who is handling social media for Carflix.
Drive-ins have appealed to many, allowing families and small groups to watch films on a big screen from the safety of their vehicles. Crite anticipates Carflix will continue to fill an entertainment need as more venues open up.
"Even after everything opens back up, this is an unique experience. ... It's a different take on it (movie-going). We don't see it as a replacement for the movie theater."
For its grand opening, the drive-in will present "Aladdin," last year's live-action film starring Will Smith as the genie who helps an ordinary man (Mena Massoud) win the heart of a princess (Naomi Scott). Crite said they wanted to kick off with something inclusive.
"It was between (horror film) 'Insidious' and 'Aladdin.' We went for more of a family approach with this," Crite said. "There's a tournament happening (this weekend) at Dignity Health Sports Complex as well, so we can cater to that demographic."
Another way to appeal to families is offering food delivered to their vehicle. The Time Out Cafe inside the complex will be preparing an assortment of concessions including carne asada tacos, chicken strips, cheeseburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, chili cheese nachos, asada fries, kids meals and, of course, popcorn.
Crite said people will be able to view the menu on their phone once they get there and pay ahead. A server will then bring their food out to their vehicle.
Contactless payment for concessions is one of the ways Carflix aims to minimize contact.
Guests are also encouraged to remain in their vehicles throughout the show unless they need to use the restroom. For Saturday's screening, the bathrooms inside the complex will be available for patrons. Future showings may offer other arrangements, Crite said.
Masks will be required for those outside of their vehicles and social distancing must be practiced, Crite said.
Going forward, Carflix will offer two screenings each week, a family movie earlier in the evening then something for older audiences, although Crite said he didn't anticipate them showing anything beyond a PG-13 film.
The next screenings will be later this month with a Halloween theme, although selections were not available as of press time.
This inaugural showing is sponsored in part by Central Valley Medical Group, and Crite said they are looking for advertisers and sponsors. Those interested in having ads appear for their business on the big screen before the show can email info@carflixmovies.com or make contact via Carflix Drive-in's social media.