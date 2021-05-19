Enjoy a family day at Ag by the River

Whether you want to learn where your food comes from or where to find a good time, the answer is at the same destination on Saturday. Ag by the River, being held at the scenic River Bluff Ranch, promises to be a fun outdoor event for the whole family.
"It's a family fun educational event," said Holly Kuntz of Kuntz Family Farms, who organized the gathering. "We have farmers come out that speak about their crops and some local people displaying their talents."
The event featuring farmers, vendors and activities will be similar to Bee Day, which was held in March marking the anniversary of the beekeeping business. Previous Bee Day events have helped raise funds to allow Kuntz Family Farms to hold educational visits to schools as part of its outreach.
This year, Kuntz said the events have been focused on fundraising for local ag programs. March's Bee Day benefitted the Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers scholarship fund for FFA and 4H students. Another held in April helped support the Teachers' Ag Seminar, which provides local K-12 educators with tools on how to incorporate agriculture into their classrooms with hands-on experiences with local farmers and ranchers. Those two events were able to raise more than $1,800.
Funds from Ag by the River will go to the Frontier High Ag Boosters for the school's FFA program.
The day will also feature presentations at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. from members of the local ag community. Jenny Holtermann, co-owner of H & H Family Farms and executive director of the Water Association of Kern County, will discuss almond growing. Kuntz's husband, Dane, will discuss beekeeping, and Annie Flores of Hillside Mushrooms on speaking about growing the fungus.
"I think it's super important for our community for us to have kids who are interested in ag, that we know where our food came from," Kuntz said. "I didn't grow up knowing where my food came from but my husband did and I learned."
"There are so many of these farmers that are nearing retirement age. We need the next generation who knows how to farm. That's why i'm passionate about it."
Along with these educational talks, kids will have plenty of activities to choose from, including rides on the Polo Express train, a mechanical bull that's fun for kids of all ages ("My husband goes on it, too," Kuntz said.) and watching the aerial feats of The Aerial Base. Nallely Palma of Fabulous Faces by Nallely will be available for face painting as well as making balloon creations.
There will also be about 50 local vendors selling baked goods, apparel, hand-made items, art, succulents and more. Participants include Jojo's Creations (bakery), Almond Girl Jenny (almonds and T-shirts), Tule Adventure Co. (stickers and patches), 12:34 Creations (wall hangings and other hand-crafted items), Abuela's Crafts and Such (succulents and hand-stitched items), artist Andrew Holland (paintings), Love All Boutique (accessories and size-inclusive clothing), Simply by Haley, JM Garage Vintage Signs, Fierce Pro (fitness apparel) and Genesis Boutique (women’s and children’s apparel).
Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket out and enjoy a picnic at the spacious outdoor venue in northeast Bakersfield along the Kern River. The key is coming out and having a good time with your community, Kuntz said.
"We have such a great town but there are so many people who don't love Bakersfield or Kern County," Kuntz said. "There is so much community here and I just love this place. I want to show Kern County some love."
Ag by the River runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at River Bluff Ranch, 5437 Adolphus Ave.