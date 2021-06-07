Enjoy a Day in the Wild West at Kern County Museum

Get ready for a rollicking good time this month with A Day in the Wild West at the Kern County Museum on June 26.
The SoCal Settlers, led by director Jaxson Brashier, will bring to life "myth-making cowboys, bandits, gold miners, bank robbers and all things folklore of the California frontier." Reenactments will include a bank robbery, three gunfights and panning for gold.
Children will be able to help the sheriff, who will be badging junior deputies, and families can go on tours of the schoolhouse and other areas. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Doors open at 9 a.m. June 26 for the family-friendly event at the museum's Pioneer Village, 3801 Chester Ave., which runs until 2 p.m.
Admission is $5, free for children 3 and under. No member or reciprocal discounts will be offered at the event.
For more information, visit kerncountymuseum.org or facebook.com/KernMuseum.