Engage readers with lessons from Writers of Kern workshop

Novelist Donnée Patrese will discuss her page-turning method to keep readers engaged as part of her presentation at the Writers of Kern meeting.
She plans to offer tips about how to keep readers engaged in your writing without being bogged down by lackluster dialogue or too much description. The lessons apply to both fiction and nonfiction work.
In her workshop description, Patrese writes, "I'll show what can make readers utterly bored, give tips on how to add tension and best practices on how to keep readers interested."
Patrese's love for writing blossomed in her hometown of Gary, Ind.
After earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from Butler University, she worked for The Post Tribune and the Indianapolis Recorder for two years, winning an award from the Indiana Association of Black Journalists before deciding to be a full-time novelist.
She has published seven books through First Draft Publishing, including the "Prohibited" trilogy, "Diary of a Wanted Woman" and "Burned: Deadly Desires." Along with her spicy romance/romantic suspense novels, Patrese also writes short stories, maintains two blogs (accessible via her website donneepatrese.com) and offers a course on self-publishing.
Patrese moved to Bakersfield in 2012 where she and her husband have raised their daughters.
For more on Patrese, visit donneepatrese.com, facebook.com/DonneePatrese, @donnee_patrese on Instagram, twitter.com/Donnee_Patrese or tiktok.com/@donnee_patrese.
The Writers of Kern meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Drive. Tickets are $18, $15 for members; available at eventbrite.com.