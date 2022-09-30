 Skip to main content
Emmanuel welcomes all to communion

Supper

"Supper" by Rev. Dawn Wilder, the pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. On Sunday, the church will celebrate World Communion Sunday, a day Christian congregations from around the world experience Holy Communion in the context of a global community of faith.

 Courtesy of Rev. Dawn Wilder

World Communion Sunday, the first Sunday in October, is a day Christian congregations from around the world experience Holy Communion in the context of a global community of faith.

The breaking of bread and pouring of the cup are an opportunity to consider how all Christians are united into one body of believers. Although it seems that something like communion should unite the Christian faith, theology surrounding this practice is the source of many divisions.

