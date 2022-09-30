Emmanuel welcomes all to communion

World Communion Sunday, the first Sunday in October, is a day Christian congregations from around the world experience Holy Communion in the context of a global community of faith.
The breaking of bread and pouring of the cup are an opportunity to consider how all Christians are united into one body of believers. Although it seems that something like communion should unite the Christian faith, theology surrounding this practice is the source of many divisions.
Historically, Christians have responded to the gift of the Lord's Supper by making sure that it is understood, then setting up rules to protect it, followed by various procedures to enforce the correct understanding. These rules change from denomination to denomination and are fiercely defended. Many people are excommunicated for something as simple as being divorced all the way to the exclusion of open LGBTQ+ people.
The congregation of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Bakersfield rejects these ideas. They proclaim that it is impossible to understand what's known as the mystery of our faith. When Christ said, "this is my body, broken for you" he did not add, "understand this" in remembrance of me. He did not say, "defend this" or "protect this" in remembrance of me. He said "do this." The simple message is, just do it.
The invitation to communion at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on this World Communion Sunday, and on every Sunday states, "You do not need to be a member of this church, or of any church, to receive what God freely gives." All are welcome to join Emmanuel at 10 a.m. Sundays, 1900 Baker St.
Rev. Dawn Wilder is the pastor of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.