Emmanuel Lutheran invites community to view Stations of the Cross

Emmanuel Lutheran Church has introduced a fresh look to a long-standing Christian tradition: the Stations of the Cross.
During the last Lenten season, Rev. Dawn Wilder, Emmanuel's pastor, began painting the portraits depicting the stages of Jesus' final sufferings and of his death and burial.
She worked during the national shutdown last March and when she preached and recorded Sunday services from her home in Tehachapi, the first three paintings served as a backdrop.
The series now consists of 15 paintings, corresponding with the events of Christ’s Passion.
On Good Friday, the community is invited to view the paintings, which will be displayed on Emmanuel's sanctuary walls, and pray the Way of the Cross anytime from noon to 6 p.m. at the church, 1900 Baker St.
Emmanuel's Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday with a 9 a.m. in-person parking lot service, which requires masks, social distancing and your own seating. There will be two services on Easter Sunday: sunrise (6 a.m.) and 9 a.m.
For more information, call the church office at 323-3355.