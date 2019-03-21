Bakersfield residents who love uncovering treasures and finding a good deal can indulge both passions Saturday at the Rusty Roots Show, which is returning to Cal State Bakersfield.
Started in a Sears parking lot in Visalia in 2012, the traveling marketplace has grown, setting up shop twice a year at Tulare's International Ag Center along with shows within driving distance like Bakersfield.
The first local Rusty Roots Show was in October, with more than 80 vendors offering vintage, antique, shabby chic, "junk" and handmade goods.
This year's event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Don Hart East Lawn. Food trucks will be available onsite.
Tickets are $5, with free entry for children 15 and under. Veterans can get a $2 discount at the gate with ID. Tickets can be purchased in advance at rustyrootsshow.com/tickets or at the gate.
Parking is free.
