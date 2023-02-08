Embrace art appreciation, other adventures this Second Saturday

Although art is accessible to everyone, not everyone thinks they have the skills to appreciate it.
Studio artist and retired art professor Chalita Brossett Robinson will help ease viewers into the sometimes-complex world of art appreciation with her talk "The Art of Seeing Art," being held at the Bakersfield Museum of Art as part of Second Saturday.
Robinson said most viewers are very comfortable with paintings that record the world, such as a still life, but may be less confident when viewing more abstract pieces.
"With abstract or nonrepresentational images, people have more difficulty with that," she said. "Sometimes they are intimidated and they walk away questioning the validity of the work or the artist.
"I want to talk about how a viewer can access the meaning of an image."
Being able to view art with some perspective benefits the viewer by opening up how they see not only artwork but the world.
"It puts us in touch with ourselves," Robinson said. "We develop awareness. We deal with colors and lines and shapes every day but we don't think of them in these terms. We see the tree, but we’re not paying attention to the color."
Referencing the Chinese proverb "First I saw the mountains in the painting. Then I saw the painting in the mountains," Robinson said art appreciation helps hone your observational skills.
"Art helps you reconnect with that visual language, makes you more aware of the world in which you live and gives a new perspective."
In her 30-plus-year career teaching art skills classes as well as art appreciation at Bakersfield College, Robinson said some of her best feedback came from a student in her art appreciation class.
"I had a student once who was not an art student. I got the loveliest note for her at the end of the semester. She said, 'You really opened my eyes. I have conversations with my husband about art at the dinner table' writing art with an exclamation point.
"To be open and be more aware, to have that conversation, it's like Ina Garten says: 'How bad can that be?'"
Robinson will speak from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1930 R St.
Admission for the lecture is $20, $10 for museum members and $5 for students. Visit bmoa.org/second-saturday for tickets.
Lecture attendees can take what they're learned out into the museum enjoying its current exhibitions, which include "Rotem Reshef: Vista," a large-scale installation of scrolls and stretched canvases painted using imprints of native flowers, trees and shrubs; "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made," featuring the work of nine Los Angeles-based female artists; "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham," featuring the work of the museum's namesake; and "Color and Abstraction: Select Works From BMoA’s Permanent Collection."
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum will also have a children's book reading with Kern County Library staff from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and an all-ages watercolor art project, inspired by Tina Dille's "Memory," which is part of the exhibition "Color + Abstraction," offered all day.
Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors (62 and older), free for BMoA members and children 5 and younger. Those with tickets to Robinson's lecture do not need to pay a separate admission fee.
Visit bmoa.org/second-saturday for more information.
Second Saturday programming at the museum is part of the larger downtown gathering, organized by The Hub of Bakersfield to bring the community out to socialize, shop and utilize the city's urban core.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com or @bakersfieldsecondsaturday on Instagram for the latest news.
Here's a sampling of what else is happening downtown on Saturday.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Club Pilates is back for its second event with the tasting room at 12:30 p.m. Participants can enjoy a Pilates class and a post-workout glass of wine for $25. Bring a yoga mat and a friend. Call or text 661-335-6060 to sign up.
Over at the Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.), Charlotte White will host free art classes for children and adults on making old-fashioned valentines.
The children's class will be held at 1 p.m. and a class for adults will be held at 2:30 p.m.
Materials will be provided by the instructor but students are welcome to bring their own supplies. Contact Charlotte White at 661-330-2676 or charlottewhiteartist@icloud.com for more information.
The art center is also displaying Micki Shulz's solo show "Silk," featuring paintings as well as pillows and scarves that the artist created with ink on silk, and a student show featuring artwork from West and Centennial high schools.
Oleander + Palm (1022 Truxtun Ave.): The downtown shop will have homemade treats and rose for shoppers as well as last-minute Valentine's Day gift ideas including home goods, vintage items and more.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.): Vendors will offer sales and the store will host pop-up vendors and the F Street Farmers Market in its parking lot.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.): The farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature vendors such as Blue Magnolia Bread Co., French Delice, Heayyn's Treats, Vida Juicery, Howie's Micheladas and more helping you prep for game-day snacks. Sia Fresh Produce will be back serving pho and egg rolls.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.), which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will offer a wildflower seed bomb craft station. Crimson Skye will perform an acoustic set from noon to 2 p.m. Along with Valentine's Day flowers and gift ideas, the shop will also unveil its spring workshops and host a giveaway.
Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.): The fine jewelry and home goods shop will offer visitors a complimentary mimosa while they look for the perfect gift from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cousins Maine Lobster will make your seafood dreams come true at 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.), which will also sling its beers and seltzers as well as host Waxxhouse Vinyl, which will spin tunes all day.
The Botanist (930 18th St.) has lovely libations for the holiday including Love Potion #9, made with gin, Greek yogurt, cranberry juice and citrus; and the Twin Flame, made with vodka, Chambord, St.-Germain elderflower liqueur, simple syrup and citrus.
Moderngigi Gallery (900 18th St.) will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and gallery owner and artist Johnny Ramos will also join other vendors at a pop-up across the street in the parking lot of Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.