Avid readers will tell you book adaptations usually don't turn out as great as they could have been.
I will forever and always be a "Harry Potter" fan, but even I can admit they made a few mistakes by not including some pretty cool details from the books into the movies. The sphinx that Harry crossed paths with in the Triwizard Tournament was one of the coolest parts of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," but conveniently wasn't depicted in the movie at all. (Yes, I'm still not over this.)
For this reason alone, I usually don't read the book first before watching an adapted movie or TV show. I know I'm a little backwards in my philosophy, but I'd rather not know what I'm getting myself into before I start watching, and because the book will probably be better and have extra details, I'd rather save the best for last.
Recently, I decided to watch a few adaptations to give readers who are looking for either a new book to read or a new show to watch the best of both worlds.
"Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng tackles classism, being an outsider and fighting for one's family. Set in the 1990s in Shaker Heights, Ohio, artist Mia Warren and her daughter, Pearl, are the town's newest residents and meet the affluent Richardson family. The many relationships formed between the two families make up the bulk of the book, along with a heartbreaking custody battle involving a Chinese American baby.
The TV show of the same name, produced by stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, starts off in the same manner. Warren, played by Washington, and her daughter arrive in this very fancy neighborhood where they feel like they stick out like a sore thumb. The two are used to moving frequently for Warren's job as an artist, but something about this place strikes a chord with her daughter.
They soon meet Elena, played by Witherspoon, who rents an apartment to them, and though things start off friendly between the two mothers, the relationship turns sour, and continues to get worse throughout the show. Elena becomes obsessed with Mia's past and turning her daughter against her, which leads to several explosive moments.
This is one of those shows where I pretty much hated every single character, but I couldn't stop watching simply because every actor is great. The performances are so passionate, especially from Washington and Witherspoon, and the subjects tackled are done so in a really poignant way.
I'm excited to dive more into the book to see what details weren't put in the show or what was changed, but I think the show does a pretty great job capturing the spirit of the book.
Another show I decided to check out on a whim with no knowledge of the plot was "Normal People" on Hulu. During my final year of college, several of my friends talked about this book, which follows the friendship and relationship between two Irish teenagers who went to school together. Based on the immense praise it has received, I decided to dive into the series.
Connell and Marianne don't seem to have anything in common — Connell is the popular kid in school, while Marianne is constantly picked on and ostracized. But like a lot of friendships and relationships, something blossoms between the two.
As we see the highs and lows of their relationship, consisting of regrets, breakups, reunions and everything in between, the show does a really good job of highlighting what normal people in their teenage years and 20s go through. Although their high school and college years looked quite different than mine, I could relate to the personal struggles with insecurities, mental health and the ever complicated "what am I going to do for the rest of my life?" question.
The show leaves readers wondering what the future has in store for the two. Overall, I think they're going to be all right. Now that I've finished watching the series, I'm excited to pick up the book.
Some of my other favorite book-to-screen adaptations over the years have included "Gone Girl," "Sense and Sensibility" and "Little Women." If you have some other ones I should check out, send them my way.
