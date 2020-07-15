It's true that I spend way too much time watching television, but there are a few perks that come with it: There's something to watch all the time, I never have to worry about being bored and I get to recommend a lot of great shows to you.
It also makes all those agonizing months of waiting for a new season to air a little more bearable since I can distract myself for a while.
One such show is BBC America's "Killing Eve." After being captivated by the amazing performances by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, gorgeous European scenery in every episode and quite a dramatic season two finale, I was counting down the days until the show finally returned and gave me some answers. Thankfully those days are over.
For those unfamiliar with the show, "Killing Eve" is all about spies, assassins and great fashion. Eve (played by Oh) is tasked with tracking down the genuinely unstable assassin we've all come to love to hate, Villanelle (Comer). This Russian hitwoman on an impressive kill streak can charm just about anyone and can speak in any accent or language out there. Comer herself is English, which is hard to believe because her accent never breaks.
Throughout the first two seasons, the two women are on a cat-and-mouse chase, one always trying to out-do and impress the other, so much so that they become obsessed with each other. It puts them in some crazy situations and makes for some great TV.
Without spoiling the third season too much, Eve and Villanelle are still up to their old tricks again, only this time the stakes are higher and it's no longer just a game between the two. Innocent people and loved ones get hurt in the process, which shows just how far they've taken it.
The show has been renewed for a fourth season, but who knows how long we'll have to wait for that to drop due to the coronavirus. If anything, you can just keep enjoying the sights, the accents, the fashion and the deadly rivalry on repeat until then.
While you wait you could also check out some of the latest hits on HBO. A summer standout that has been getting rave reviews is "I May Destroy You" by Michaela Coel, who also stars in and writes the show.
Also set in Europe, Arabella (Coel) is a well-known social media personality who is struggling with writer's block while trying to finish her memoir. A combination of drinking and partying certainly doesn't help, but oh well, according to our heroine.
Unfortunately, we see a very real thing happen: She can't remember what happened that night, but a memory keeps coming back of a man sexually assaulting her. As she tries to put the pieces back together of that awful night, we also see other characters in the show work through relationships and what consent means.
It takes time for the show to build up, but the acting and writing in each episode is powerful and raw, giving us a glimpse into what a victim of sexual assault could be going through. It's heavy content, no doubt, but very important nonetheless.
One last show to check out is "Insecure," which is a bit more on the lighter side and closer to home to us here in Bakersfield. Actress Issa Rae is the creator and stars in the show that, based on the title, you can probably guess is about an awkward and insecure woman.
Throughout the show, you see the story of the Black female experience in Los Angeles from Issa and her best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji). Issa works for a nonprofit focused on helping disadvantaged youth, while Molly is a successful attorney. They both struggle with relationships, friendships, co-workers, work in general and themselves.
It's super relatable, funny, raunchy, insightful and really the perfect show to watch as our COVID-19 journey continues. I've just recently started watching it, and I'm already really enjoying it. Four seasons are out already, so it'll keep both you and me busy for some time.
