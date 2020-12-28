It's almost time for a new year (about time!), and that means a lot of us will be setting goals and resolutions.
Not usually one for resolutions — because I know I'll break them within a matter of minutes, not days — I'll stick to goals.
In recent years, I've tried to set fun ones for myself: watch 100 new film releases each year (at the time of this writing I hit 111), explore new cities in California, continue to grow as a writer and spend as much time as possible with friends and family. Of course, some things changed in 2020 because of the pandemic, but I'm glad to say I still got the chance to do each of these to an extent!
In 2021, if the world is looking better, I would love to travel more, and I'm sure a lot of you are on the same page as me. While I love my cozy apartment and staying home as much as I can, I'd love to get out of Bakersfield for a little bit and explore this beautiful planet. I'm sure my couch is sick of me anyway.
Obviously I can't make any plans right now, but thankfully television is there to help me cope for the time being. If you're feeling that travel bug, allow these shows to give you a bit of inspiration.
What do you get when you mix comedy/drama/mystery/thriller and a story about a flight attendant who falls head over heels for a charming passenger only to wake up next to his dead body and have no memory of what happened? A surprisingly great and suspenseful show called "The Flight Attendant."
The show stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie, a flight attendant who lives a fun and exciting life but doesn't realize she has a drinking problem and is haunted by her repressed past. One day, she meets Alex (Michiel Huisman) on a flight to Bangkok and sparks fly. After a night out on the town, she wakes up, still quite hungover, and discovers him dead in his hotel room. Rather than call the police, she cleans up the crime scene and heads to the airport to catch her next flight. Not the best move in my opinion.
With no memory of what happened to him, nor if she was responsible for his death, her life starts to spiral out of control. Cuoco spent years playing a comedic role on "The Big Bang Theory," but we finally get to see her acting chops take center stage in this show. Her drinking gets out of control, her behavior becomes erratic and she finally goes to the deepest, darkest places of her mind to understand how her past has impacted her today. This role was meant for Cuoco.
Because of how unreliable Cassie is, that lends itself to the mystery behind Alex's death and if viewers can trust her. I have to admit, at times I was ready to pin the blame on Cassie and call it a closed case, but the show's creators really took their time to develop a twisty story that made me gasp a few times.
Fasten your seatbelts and stream "The Flight Attendant" on HBO Max.
If I get the chance to travel next year, my first destination will be Paris. I've always loved the city's architecture and monuments from afar, and I would do anything to eat a fresh chocolate croissant.
"Emily in Paris" came at a time when a lot of us were in the same rut: wanting to travel, but being restricted from doing so. Luckily, this mindless 10-episode season distracted me from my woes.
Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) gets the opportunity of the lifetime when she's asked to go to Paris for work. This 20-something is tasked with bringing an American perspective to a French marketing firm that is stuck in the past with its ways.
The marketing firm, however, is not as eager as Emily is for this relationship. To them, she's just a silly American girl who didn't bother to learn the language or study Parisian culture and is quite ignorant (they do have a point), and they're not going to take her ideas seriously. Ce n'est pas amusant pour Emily (It's not fun for Emily). However, Emily proves she's a valuable asset when she uses her social media skills and presence to put them on the map.
Along the way, romances brew between Emily and a gorgeous neighbor, Gabriel (what a coincidence), and a couple of other French men, while her French boss doesn't hide the fact that she doesn't like her very much. This show isn't very HR-friendly, but the setting makes up for it.
By this point, I'm sure a lot of you have heard the jokes made about this show, which comes from "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star. Even I made plenty of jokes about how basic it is. But I was totally fine watching a show that was pretty silly and not meant to be taken seriously. Sometimes you need a bit of that mind-numbing content, especially after a year like 2020 and especially if it's set in one of the most beautiful cities in the world!
"Emily is Paris" is streaming now on Netflix.