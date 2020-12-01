It's time to admit something: I'm not perfect and I make mistakes.
I know, it's quite a bombshell. As someone who claims to be in the know with all the latest and greatest entertainment, sometimes I miss some obvious gems. It leads to kicking myself for making such silly mistakes, and wondering what other great content I've been missing out on.
Nonetheless, the last few weeks I've spent some time catching up on these longtime watchlist items, and if you haven't gotten around to them either, you might also ask yourself what's been stopping you.
The British royal family has always been a compelling topic in pop culture. Everything from the history, characters, drama and style has been discussed and written about over the years. Just when you thought you've seen it all, Netflix reignites the interest all over again with "The Crown."
The show chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. The series begins with a look at how the longest reigning British monarch (played by Claire Foy for the first two seasons) ascended the throne at age 25, her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith), the disintegration of her sister Princess Margaret's engagement to Peter Townsend in 1955 and other critical events up until the mid-1960s.
The third season, led by Olivia Colman as the Queen, focuses on the period between 1964 and 1977, including Harold Wilson's two periods as prime minister. The latest season spans from 1977 to 1990 and includes Margaret Thatcher's (Gillian Anderson) tenure as prime minister and, what fans of the show have been waiting for, Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles.
Within just a few episodes, you immediately are captivated by the huge-scale nature of this show. The glitz, the glamour and grand portrayal of the royals is quite fascinating, providing a great representation of what we've seen over the decades.
The acting from the first group is superb as well. Foy, playing the young monarch who unexpectedly had to take over the throne, shows those expected nerves in the beginning, but builds up confidence that is admirable. I'm looking forward to seeing how Colman takes on this role since she already has a great track record of playing royalty (she won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Anne in "The Favourite").
Of course, not everything we see on the show really happened. Recently the UK's Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden called on Netflix to put a disclaimer at the start of episodes telling viewers that the show is "a work of fiction." I would hope most viewers would understand that a historical drama is not a documentary, but this does make me really excited to get to juicy season four, where the show's depiction of Charles and Diana has created a lot of buzz.
Four seasons of "The Crown" are available to stream now on Netflix.
Readers of past columns can guess a few things I love at this point: Hollywood, thrillers/mysteries, huge twists, creative (and maybe a little insane) directors and amazing actresses. All of it points to David Lynch's "Mulholland Drive." I'm sure so many of you are shouting at me for not seeing this sooner — I am too!
The film opens with a brunette (Laura Elena Harring) who loses her memory from a car crash. She wanders the streets of Los Angeles until she can find a place to rest up. She's discovered by Betty (Naomi Watts), a Midwest woman who has come to La La Land hoping to launch her acting career. As they navigate the city, the two women try to figure out the woman's true identity.
Meanwhile, a director (Justin Theroux) is looking to find the perfect actress for his latest project, but mobsters quickly take charge. They insist that he hires an unknown actress named Camilla Rhodes. He refuses, but those sneaky mobsters have already taken his money and given him an ultimatum.
How do these two stories connect? You'll have to take a drive along Mulholland Drive to find out.
There's a huge twist in this story that I don't dare spoil (even 19 years later), and it definitely caught me off guard. Lynch, who is known for other weird and twisty works ("Twin Peaks" and "Blue Velvet"), is certainly a genius when it comes to thrillers, so it's no surprise he pulled off a gasp-worthy film like this. I'm sure, like me, you'll start questioning everything that you just saw and you'll want to rewatch this movie immediately. I don't blame you; I'm still thinking about it weeks later!
"Mulholland Drive" is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and YouTube.