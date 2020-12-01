WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING?

Reader Bob suggested Netflix's limited series "Unbelievable" to me a few weeks ago. When a young teen (Kaitlyn Dever) reports being raped, officers don't believe her story, and even she begins to question its validity. It's not until two detectives (Merritt Wever and Toni Collette) show compassion, follow the evidence and seek to uncover the truth behind the 2008 to 2011 Washington and Colorado serial rape cases. I've already crossed this off my watchlist, but if you haven't already, I highly recommend it.

