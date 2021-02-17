Trade in those romance movies from last week for some good old mysteries and true crime stories. Some will make your skin crawl and a little sick to your stomach, while others will make you want to put on your detective hat and crack the case yourself.
Netflix's newest true crime series is all about the infamous downtown Los Angeles Cecil Hotel that has truly seen it all. It's been called cursed because of so many gruesome deaths that have occurred on its grounds, and "Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" focuses on one of the strangest events in its history.
A Canadian woman named Elisa Lam decided to take a trip to California and visit some of our state's most beautiful and exciting locations. While in Los Angeles, she stayed at the Cecil Hotel and likely didn't know about its past, which includes murders, rapes and suicides; it was even briefly home to the Night Stalker himself, Richard Ramirez. During her short stay, Lam was initially assigned a shared room, and her roommates complained about her odd behavior. A few days later, her family realized Lam didn't call to check in and immediately got worried. That's when the police were brought in to try to solve this crazy mystery.
But as they found more evidence, the case got even more bizarre. Police released elevator video footage of her last known sighting, which showed Lam, alone, making unusual gestures, pressing several buttons in the elevator and leaving the elevator at one point while the doors remained open. When this video was released to the public, it garnered so much attention and got web sleuths addicted to solving the mystery. When Lam's body was eventually found (I won't spoil the mystery if you're just learning about this case), that added so many more questions: Was she killed? Was it suicide? Was it an accident? And most pressing, why did all of this happen?
It's an interesting four-episode series that covers the case but also goes into detail about the hotel's history, its location near downtown Los Angeles' Skid Row and how web sleuths found some really interesting coincidences and at times skewed things in the wrong direction.
"Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel" is available on Netflix.
As much as I love a good mystery/thriller, I love a good comedy. If you can combine the two, then you're speaking my language. I took a crash course in "Search Party," starting the show on Saturday and by Monday was already on episode eight of season two — it's that addicting!
"Search Party" follows a group of friends who become involved in finding a missing woman they knew from college. Dory (Alia Shawkat) feels like there's something missing from her life — some higher purpose, so to say — and believes finding her college acquaintance Chantal could bring something better into her life. One night, she spots Chantal in a New York restaurant, and that really kicks off Dory's obsession.
Later, Dory gets her boyfriend, Drew (John Reynolds), and friends Elliot (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) involved, no matter how uninterested they are about it all. As the mystery deepens, Dory ends up finding some shady characters along the way and landing herself and her friends in some hot water by the end of season one.
The mystery and detective side of the show is really fun. You come along for the ride, learn about Chantal's possible whereabouts and search for clues with each of the characters, almost as if you're part of the gang. But the comedy bits are what really make this show a gem. Everyone is hilarious in their own ways. Some characters are extremely narcissistic, others are a bit clueless at times, but the sarcasm is across-the-board perfection. I found myself laughing constantly, and it's no wonder why I was able to get through almost two seasons in one weekend (each episode is around 22 minutes long, so that makes it fly by).
The show has been renewed for a fifth season, so if you fly through it like I likely will this week, know that more fun is coming.
"Search Party" is available to stream on HBO Max.