As the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, so many of us breathed a sigh of relief that 2020 was officially over. Unfortunately, I'm taking us back to that crazy year once again.
Although I can't give 2020 credit for a whole lot, I do have to say the movies that came out last year were pretty extraordinary. A lot of them tugged at my heartstrings and made me reflect on the challenges we faced last year and the ones still to come. They also encouraged me to keep chasing my dreams and never get too bogged down by the things I can't control. I definitely needed these stories and lessons.
I successfully watched 114 new releases from 2020 (less than 10 were watched in a movie theater), and the one that made the top of my list is Pixar's "Soul." I can't think of a better movie to give us all a sense of hope and love for the life we've been given.
This animated film follows middle school band teacher Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of nothing more than being a jazz musician. Some around him, such as his mother, say it's a waste of time, but Joe knows it's the one thing that makes him happy.
One day, he auditions for jazz legend Dorothea Williams, and she gives him a chance to perform with her band that night. Joe is as excited as can be, but unfortunately, he takes the wrong step, falls down a manhole and finds himself as a soul heading into the "Great Beyond." He's not ready to die before his big break, so he does everything in his power to get back to his body, including helping another soul, named 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), find her "spark."
I loved this movie for a number of reasons. The music is quite good — what'd you expect for a movie about jazz? — and the comedy bits between Joe and 22 will definitely make you smile. Bigger than all of that is the great message and reminder this movie brings us.
Throughout the course of the movie, Joe realizes that life isn't just about finding your "spark" or pushing yourself, often times to points of frustration, to get to that dream job. Life should really be about enjoying each moment and memory you make with others. Sometimes it's hard, especially after a year filled with so much loss and sadness, but this movie came at a great time to remind us to look at the little things and count our blessings. The last line of the movie — "I'm going to live every moment of it" — is how I'm going to spend my 2021.
Get ready for some uncontrollable waterworks when you stream "Soul" on Disney+.
In line with living each moment like it might be your last, Netflix released "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman. Boseman was one of too many people who left us in 2020, and though this is his last film appearance, he left us with a beautiful performance.
The film focuses on the "Mother of the Blues," Ma Rainey (Davis), and tensions that arise during a recording session. Levee Green (Boseman), the band's overconfident trumpeter, is here to let everyone know that he'll be getting his own contract soon, have his name in lights and run the blues scene. Ma Rainey doesn't like that attitude and certainly shows her frustrations.
You really can't get much better than Davis and Boseman going head to head in this August Wilson adaptation. Their tension is consistent throughout the film, and viewers aren't sure which one is going to snap at the other first. Race relations are explored as well, such as Ma Rainey's conversation with trombonist Cutler (Colman Domingo) over how her white bosses do not care for her as a person, only her music.
The costumes, set design and tone of the film put you back into the 1920s, and the rich dialogue and performances will have you captivated from start to finish. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.
Some 2020 films have yet to hit streaming services, but you should definitely put them down on your watchlist.
"Promising Young Woman" starring Carey Mulligan is all about taking charge in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Cassie is a medical school dropout who is heavily traumatized after her friend was raped in college and no one believed her. To get some "revenge," every weekend she goes to a bar, appears heavily intoxicated and goes home with a random man. Every time one of them tries to take advantage of her, she confronts them and marks their name in a notebook.
Cassie has never forgotten about her friend, and she wants other to remember her as well. She confronts a number of people who ignored or threatened her friend, and many of these individuals still refuse to admit they were wrong about how they handled the situation. But don't worry, Cassie has plenty of tricks up her sleeve on how to deal with them.
This film may be too intense for many due to its subject matter, but if you're interested in its premise, I thought it was a very refreshing and original movie to come out in a post-#MeToo world. I was a big fan of how it took control of the narrative and delivered us something that makes us gasp and face reality. Mulligan also takes command of every scene and was the perfect casting for this film. This is hands down my favorite female performance of the year.
"Promising Young Woman" will be available for streaming starting Monday.
I wasn't able to check this film off my list, but "Pieces of a Woman" is a 2020 leftover I'm looking forward to. Starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf, the film showcases how a young woman begins a year-long journey of mourning following a tragic home birth. Fans of "The Crown" are already familiar with Kirby's emotional performance as Princess Margaret, so I bet we're in for a real tearjerker when this film debuts Thursday on Netflix.