With local movie theaters still closed, we're all unfortunately going to have to wait a little longer for those goosebumps that come the lights dim and the movie starts.
Movie theater closures also continue to impede my goal of watching at least 100 new releases each year. Currently I'm at 61. By this time last year, I was almost up to 90 films.
Though I may not be sitting in those freezing theaters filled with the sweet smell of buttery popcorn anytime soon, thankfully there are other ways to watch new movies in 2020. Streaming services have been my lifeline these last few months when it came to meeting my movie goal. If you're looking for some brand-new content to consume, get the popcorn and candy ready for these titles.
Every once in a while you come across an anarchic, hip-hop-inspired comedy that makes you laugh and hold your breath at the same time. That comedy is "Get Duked!"
Set in the Scottish Highlands, the film focuses on three young lads who set a bathroom on fire and are punished by being forced to compete for the coveted Duke of Edinburgh Award. The award is meant to bring young people together, take in nature and force them to work together in order to achieve greatness. These three misfits — one an aspiring hip-hop legend, DJ Beatroot — really don't care about the honor at all. They just want to do fun, Scottish teenage stuff, like swear and partake in questionable substances. But a fourth young man, a good student, wants that glory.
They're not the best of friends immediately, but they soon have to band together once a mysterious person seems to be stalking them on their journey. Even worse, he has a shotgun and is aiming right at them. These boys end up learning a whole lot about togetherness and the power of hip-hop during the next few hours.
On first glance, I wasn't sure this comedy would be for me, but I was pleasantly surprised with how quickly it was able to capture my attention. All four leads are funny, quirky in their own way and add something different to the story, which is what you want and hope for in a comedy. Additionally, as I've mentioned in a previous column, U.K. humor is my cup of tea with its unapologetic jokes and phrases, and this film had plenty of outrageous moments. There's also plenty of surprises to keep you intrigued throughout.
"Get Duked!" is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
If you're a fan of mind-bendy, twisty and overall confusing movies, Charlie Kaufman is ready to see you now. I still don't know what to entirely make of his latest release, "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," but maybe you all can help me.
Lucy (Jessie Buckley) and Jake (Jesse Plemons) head out to meet his parents at their home, and, as the title suggests, Lucy doesn't really want this relationship to go any further. First we get a taste of the couple as they're on the road, and things seem strange. Every time Lucy is thinking about something and having an inner monologue, Jake somehow always interrupts and seems to hear what she's thinking. Weird, right?
When they reach his parents' home — played by Toni Collette and David Thewlis — things are even more off. Things and people keep changing right in front of Lucy's eyes, and by this point you question if what you're watching is even reality. No wonder this girl wants to break things off!
While it's not my favorite movie that I've seen this year — I have more questions than answers at this point — I have to give it points for staying in my head weeks after watching it. I'm a big fan of psychological thrillers and although I wouldn't classify this as a thriller, this film definitely has those twisty elements that make you wonder if you can trust anything you've just taken in. I'm still trying to process the information, and I think I might have to watch this movie again to see if I can pick up on missed clues.
The performances are also wonderful from the leads and supporting cast members. It seems like they gave it their all when it came to getting the "madness" portion of this film right.
"I'm Thinking of Ending Things" is available to stream on Netflix.
If all else fails, Disney's live-action remake of "Mulan" recently dropped on the Disney Plus streaming service. There are a few differences with this version, including less singing, more fighting and no fun sidekicks, but this might bring a sigh of relief to some parents who can't take any more Disney songs.
What I really enjoyed about this version is the female empowerment and strength featured throughout. It feels like the movie has grown up with the original audience and makes its overall message more relatable.
"Mulan" is streaming now on Disney Plus with Premier Access ($29.99 one-time fee) and will be available to all subscribers in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.